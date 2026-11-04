Teiko to Present Four Posters at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

New data on stabilized whole blood from patients with cancer, AI-assisted panel design, antigen density quantification, and phosphoprotein profiling

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teiko, a CLIA clinical laboratory focused on monitoring the immune response, today announced that the Company will present four posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting.

Stabilized Whole Blood from Patients with Cancer

Title: Enhanced Preservation of Real-World Diseased Immune Signatures in Stabilized Whole Blood Enables Longitudinal Studies of Multiparameter Immune Monitoring

Presenting Author(s): Chaoyuan Kuang, MD, PhD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Angelynn Huang

Abstract Number: 44

Session Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. and 6:40 to 8:10 p.m. MST

TokuKit has shown strong stability of immune cell populations and functional subsets over weeks, months, and even years in healthy donor blood. But what about samples from patients, where immune cells can be more fragile and in very different functional states? Teiko's latest research shows the stability holds: in TokuKit-stabilized blood from patients with NSCLC, measurements at baseline and after six months at −80°C correlated at r > 0.99 across 41 immune populations and 450+ functional subsets.

AI-Assisted Panel Design

Title: AI-Assisted Cytometry Panel Design for Cancer Immunotherapy (Promptable Panels)

Presenting Author: Landon Wellendorf

Abstract Number: 47

Session Date: Friday, November 6, 2026, 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. MST

Designing custom cytometry panels can take hours of tedious research. Researchers must manually select markers and build complex gating hierarchies for each study. To simplify this process, Teiko developed Promptable Panels, an AI-enabled design tool built to create custom panels from natural-language descriptions of study objectives. The integrated AI agent uses Teiko's library of 150+ validated antibodies to generate fit-for-purpose panels supporting 40+ markers and 800+ immune populations, delivering interactive gating hierarchies, real-time channel counts, and cost estimates to accelerate panel development and study setup.

Antigen Density

Title: Antigen density quantification by mass cytometry using quantum simply cellular bead-based calibration

First Author: Diego López, PhD, Teiko

Presenting Author: Diego López, PhD, Teiko

Abstract Number: 46

Session Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. and 6:40 to 8:10 p.m. MST

Owing to a lack of standardized and interlab-validated methods, antigen density quantification (ADQ) has less than 0.5% penetration in clinical trials. Each run needs its own calibration, and controls are not reliably available for every time point. Without comparable and quantifiable values, targeted therapeutics including antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific T-cell engagers, and CAR-T developers cannot set antigen density-engagement thresholds for successful immune responses. Cytometry-based approaches primarily provide relative measurements of antigen expression, limiting their utility for ADQ. To address this limitation, Teiko developed a bead-based calibration workflow using Quantum Simply Cellular beads to convert mass cytometry signal into standardized estimates of antigen density (molecules per cell). This approach expands the utility of mass cytometry for quantitative target characterization, supporting therapeutic target selection, drug development, and translational research.

Phosphoprotein Profiling

Title: Point-of-Collection Whole Blood Fixation Enables Robust Phosphoprotein Profiling by Mass Cytometry for Longitudinal Clinical Trials

First Author: Lily Shang, PhD, Teiko

Presenting Author: Justin Jarrell, PhD, Teiko

Abstract Number: 45

Session Date: Friday, November 6, 2026, 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. MST

Phosphoprotein readouts are increasingly used in clinical trials, but phosphorylation states can change within minutes of collection. Teiko's new research shows that immediate whole blood fixation with TokuKit preserves basal signals across six phosphoproteins for more than 6 weeks, avoiding the signal loss that comes with conventional PBMC processing.

All posters will also be available on the SITC virtual meeting platform beginning November 6, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET. Attendees can also meet the Teiko team at booth #916.

About Teiko

We are building a foundational laboratory to digitize the immune system and reshape multi-billion dollar markets across clinical trials, oncology, autoimmune diagnostics, prenatal medicine, surgical recovery, and aging.

By capturing high-resolution immune snapshots, we give drug developers and doctors the decisive signal needed to monitor whether a $200M+ clinical trial succeeds, whether a therapy will cause irreversible harm, or whether a patient will respond to a crucial drug.

Media Contact

info@teiko-labs.com