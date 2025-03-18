Tecan publishes agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2025

Board of Directors will propose the re-election of seven current members

Karen Huebscher will not be standing for re-election

Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak proposed for re-election to the Compensation Committee

Report of non-financial matters submitted for approval for the first time with an audit certificate

Proposal for a stable dividend of CHF 3.00 per share, reflecting solid cash flows and ongoing positive business outlook

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 18, 2025 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2025.

Karen Huebscher, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2012, has decided not to stand for re-election. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

«I would like to express my gratitude to Karen Huebscher, also on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, for her years of dedicated service and the valuable contributions she made to Tecan’s growth and development.»

All other current members of the Board of Directors will be proposed to the shareholders for re-election for a one-year term: Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Matthias Gillner, Christa Kreuzburg, Monica Manotas, Daniel R. Marshak, and Lukas Braunschweiler as Chair.

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg, and Daniel R. Marshak to the Compensation Committee. Subject to her re-election, it is planned that Myra Eskes will take over the Chair of the Compensation Committee from Christa Kreuzburg. Oliver Fetzer will not continue as a member of the committee.

Sustainability reporting developed further

For the second time, a report on non-financial matters will be submitted to Tecan’s shareholders for approval at this year’s Annual General Meeting. This report, published as part of the Annual Report 2024 on March 12, 2025, underwent a limited assurance audit by Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, for the first time, focusing on selected indicators. The audit certificate marks an important step in the advancement of Tecan’s sustainability reporting, ensuring additional transparency and commitment.

Proposal for a stable dividend

Based on the solid cash flows for the full year 2024 and on the basis of an ongoing positive business outlook, the Board of Directors will propose an unchanged dividend of CHF 3.00 per share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.50, will again be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax.

Key upcoming dates

A Q1 Qualitative Update will be published on May 12, 2025.

The 2025 Interim Report will be published on August 12, 2025.

A Q3 Qualitative Update will be published on October 13, 2025.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has 3,300 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2024, Tecan generated sales of CHF 934 million (USD 1,062 million; EUR 984 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

Attachment