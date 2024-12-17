Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market size to Hit USD 64.43 Bn by 2033

According to the latest research by Nova One Advisor, the global targeted DNA RNA sequencing market size is calculated at 12.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to Hit USD 64.43 billion by 2033 with a remarkable CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Key Takeaways

• North America targeted the DNA RNA sequencing market and accounted for largest revenue share of 42.11% in 2023

• Asia Pacific targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is anticipated to witness significant growth.

• The next generation sequencing (NGS) segment dominated the market in 2023.

• The others segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

• The sequencing segment dominated the market in 2023.

• The pre-sequencing segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

• Drug discovery dominated the market and accounted for a share of 42.75% in 2023.

• Plant and animal sciences are expected to register a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

• The DNA based targeted sequencing segment dominated the market in 2023.

• The RNA based targeted sequencing segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

• The academic research segment dominated in 2023 due to its vital role in driving scientific discoveries.

• The pharma and biotech entities segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period.

RNA and DNA sequencing allows the precise sequence of nucleotides in RNA or DNA molecules, which is crucial to understanding biological functions and genetic information the target RNA/DNA structure concentrates on specific regions or genes, increasing the accuracy of personalized and diagnosis treatment.

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market deals with accurate and precise methods for sequencing specific regions or genes of interest in a sample. This technique allows researchers to study and identify variations in RNA or DNA related to conditions or diseases. Targeted sequencing includes the selective amplification of genomic regions utilizing hybrid capture or polymerase chain reaction. Targeted sequencing has various benefits over whole-genome sequencing, such as more efficient data analysis, higher sequencing depth, and reduced costs.

In addition, targeted sequencing is beneficial in analyzing samples with low RNA or DNA concentration, including liquid biopsies. Targeted RNA or DNA sequencing finds a wide range of applications in medical research, such as prenatal genetic testing, pharmacogenomics, and cancer treatment and diagnosis.

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, a growing number of targeted sequencing-based consequent popularity and research projects growth of genomic medicine, rising technological advancements, rising introduction of Next Generation technology, and increasing demand for precision and personalized medicine in rare diseases and oncology.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 15.49 billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 64.43 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2033 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2033

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Segment Insights

By Product Insights

The next-generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2023 leading to the provision of NGS technology with various benefits over older methods, such as the ability to sequence at a significantly lower cost and a much larger number of targets simultaneously. These factors focus on the presence of next-generation sequencing, which is the most broadly utilized workflow in targeted sequencing by all healthcare service providers and researchers in the market.

The others segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This segment expands to other fields apart from plants & animals, human health, and drug discovery. The presence of research branches including pharmacogenomics deals with the effect of genes on the effectiveness of metagenomics and drugs.

By Application Insights

The drug discovery segment dominated the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to the biological and pharmaceutical companies that target sequencing to identify genetic factors that are associated with diseases. In addition, it enhances drug development by concentrating on guarantees and targets the formation of more efficient medicines with lesser side effects. Targeted sequencing has become an invaluable tool for drug development by increasing focus on personalized medicine tailored to individual patient needs, further driving its segment growth.

By Type Insight

The DNA-based targeted sequencing segment dominated the market share in 2023. The dominance of segment growth is due to the DNA analysis providing a more stable target as compared to faster RNA. This stability enables convenience in analysis, storage, and sample handling. Targeted DNA sequencing is accelerated by its personalized drug compatibility. Researchers can develop personalized therapies, by targeting specific genes associated with diseases. In addition, DNA sequencing provides a faster and cost-effective workflow and is a more advanced technology.

By Regional Insights

Pharma Industry’s Expansion: North America’s Projection as a Leader

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market accounted for the largest market share due to the implementing pharma organizations and many well-resourced research organizations, which have expressed a significant interest in utilizing this technology to help drug development and discovery. In addition, the region has high disposable incomes and an appropriate legal framework, and targets sequencing for a wide range of applications in personal approaches and diagnosis in the healthcare sectors. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market.

U.S. Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Trends

The U.S. market for targeted DNA RNA sequencing has dominated the region in 2023. The increasingly rich pool of research universities and pharma and biotech, pharma and biotech industry, and rising government funding for policies and research. In addition, expertise and investment accelerate the utilization and advancement of the targeted sequencing over the various areas.

• For instance, in May 2024, a tissue-based RNA sequencing test, the U.S. launch of FoundationOne®RNA, was announced by Foundation Medicine, Inc. FoundationOne RNA may be valuable for detecting fusions in certain cancers, such as bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, sarcoma, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is expected to witness significant growth in the region. This growth is driven by rising government expenditure in genomics and increased disposable income. These factors have unlocked new opportunities for sequencing technologies and created more demand in the healthcare industry for personalized and diagnostics medicine in the regional market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the market.

China Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Trends

China is the fastest growing country in the healthcare sector and held a significant market growth in 2023 due to steady growth in the population to accelerate a massive demand for higher-level medical services. In addition, the rising government policies drive the local industries to increase and develop access to targeted sequencing systems for diagnostics and research.

Europe Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Trends

Europe targeted DNA RNA sequencing market was identified as a lucrative region in 2023. This growth is fueled by governmental support for genomics research and more attention paid to personalized medicine programs. Based on these factors the market players and researchers have a conducive environment to increase the use of targeted sequencing technologies in Europe.

UK targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to a solid academic foundation of genomics in the UK, and some research facilities are already applying genomics in medical research. Secondly, government-related schemes such as the 100,000 Genomes Project and the infrastructure in genomics are promoting the adoption of targeted sequencing in the UK healthcare system.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Top Key Companies:

Some of the major companies in the global market such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd, Illumina, and others. Vendors in the market are concentrating on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in market growth. Major key players undertake various strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, collaboration, acquisitions, and mergers.

• Illumina is the foremost maker of genomic equipment across the world such as microarray technology and DNA sequencing. Their products guide healthcare providers and researchers with data that can be used to develop individualized treatments, diagnose diseases, and improve several scientific disciplines associated with genetics.

• Roche is the most leading company in the healthcare industry, dedicated to innovation and research in diagnostic and pharmaceutical products. Roche company owns its leading products in diagnostic, immunology, and oncology products for personalized medicine.

The following are the leading companies in the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

• Illumina

• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

• QIAGEN

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies

• PierianDx

• Genomatix GmbH

• DNASTAR, Inc.

• Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Recent Developments

• In May 2024, a new paper was published in Genomic Medicine highlighting global efforts to increase access to genome sequencing for diagnosing rare genetic disorders and focusing on its potential to improve diagnosis speed and reduce healthcare costs. The Medical Genome Initiative calls for broader insurance coverage, reduced administrative barriers, and increased clinician education to support the widespread adoption of genome sequencing.

• In June 2024, a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of the ddSEQTM Single-Cell 3' RNA- complementary Omnition v1.1 and Seq kit analysis software for gene expression research and single-cell transcriptome.

• In February 2024, a certified Oxford Nanopore Technologies' laboratory and a subsidiary of Renew Biotechnologies, Wasatch Biolabs (WBL) launched a proprietary Targeted DNA Methylation Sequencing Service for clinical service providers and researchers. This technique is bisulfite conversion and amplification-free and bypasses the most common limitations of targeted methylation analysis effectively.

• In October 2023, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, Twist Bioscience Corporation announced the launch of Twist Full Length Unique Dual Index Adapters to allow PCR-free whole multiplexing and genome sequencing at scale.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market.

By Product

• NGS

o Method

 Exome Sequencing

 Enrichment Sequencing

 Amplicon Sequencing

 Others

o Application

 Cancer Gene Sequencing

 Inherited Disease Screening

 Drug Development

 Forensic Genomics

 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequencing

• Others

By Workflow

• Pre-sequencing

• Sequencing

• Data Analysis

By Application

• Human Biomedical Research

• Plant & Animal Sciences

• Drug Discovery

• Others

By Type

• DNA Based Targeted Sequencing

• RNA Based Targeted Sequencing

By End Use

• Academic Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pharma & Biotech Entities

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

