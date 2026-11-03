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Tango Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim’s 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) today announced that Malte Peters, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST.

The live webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab on the “Investors” page of the Company's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering breakthrough targeted therapies that extend and improve the lives of patients with cancer. Using an approach that focuses on genetic vulnerabilities in cancer, Tango Therapeutics is pursuing PRMT5-targeted therapies designed to address pancreatic and other forms of cancer while sparing healthy normal tissues. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investors:
Elizabeth Hickin
ehickin@tangotx.com

Media:
1AB
Amanda Lazaro
amanda@1abmedia.com


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
Tango Therapeutics
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