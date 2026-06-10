Tango Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $600 Million Upsized Public Offering

BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tango”) (Nasdaq: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 18,166,667 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,833,395 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The offering price of each share of common stock is $30.00. The offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $29.999, which represents the per share offering price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering-related expenses, are expected to be approximately $600 million. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants in the Offering are to be sold by Tango. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 11, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Tango has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,009 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and a free writing prospectus relating to the Offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and the free writing prospectus relating to the Offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109; by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105; or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com; and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and closing of the Offering, the potential exercise by the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares, and the expected gross proceeds from the Offering. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Tango’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Tango’s other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and any free writing prospectus related to the Offering filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Tango’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Tango explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



Investors:

Elizabeth Hickin

IR@tangotx.com

media@tangotx.com

Media:

1AB

Amanda Lazaro

amanda@1abmedia.com