Talus Bio Presents Preclinical Data on Transcription Factor Therapeutic Programs at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025

TAL61 demonstrated significant anti-tumor properties with strong tolerability in patient-derived xenograft models of chordoma

TAL61 showed robust single-agent activity in Brachyury-positive non-small cell lung cancer models

Data across Brachyury and NONO programs validate Talus Bio’s regulome sequencing platform across multiple targets, supporting a generalizable path to drugging transcription factors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talus Bioscience, a technology-enabled therapeutics company, today announced new preclinical data from programs targeting transcription factors in chordoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and advanced prostate cancer. The data, presented at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 25-30, support Talus Bio’s first-in-class approach to target previously undruggable transcription factors using regulome-scale discovery in live human cells.

“We built our platform to systematically address transcription factors, a target class long considered out of reach for small-molecule therapeutics,” said Alex Federation, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Talus Bio. “The data we’re presenting at AACR show that the approach is working. Our platform has already logged over 50 million protein-compound interactions this year. These results validate our strategy in two difficult oncology indications. Our Brachyury molecules are on track for candidate nomination, and new compounds targeting NONO and AR-V7 show real promise for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. We now have a repeatable model for discovering tractable starting points across transcription factor targets once thought undruggable.”

Talus Bio’s technology profiles the regulome, providing a quantitative readout of active transcription factors and other DNA-bound regulators in live, unmodified human cells. The platform can measure over 10,000 regulomes per month and is being deployed to discover and optimize small molecules that modulate transcription factor activity in their native context.

Data presented at AACR on lead drug candidates highlight the strength of this approach. By combining high-throughput transcription factor profiling with AI-guided chemistry, Talus Bio is accelerating the discovery of modulators for transcription factor targets.

Presentation Highlights

Poster 4036 / 2: Selective inhibition of the transcription factor Brachyury in chordoma and non-small cell lung cancer

Preclinical data presented by Gaelle Mercenne at AACR showcase the ability of a novel covalent small molecule, TAL61, to effectively modulate Brachyury activity in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of chordoma:

TAL61 demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing tumor burden in PDX chordoma models with durable tumor suppression post-treatment

TAL61 exhibited low toxicity and high tolerability with daily dosing

Additionally, TAL61 decreased tumor burden by more than 50% in in vivo models of Brachyury-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Poster 6991 / 20: Targeting NONO as a therapeutic strategy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC)

Preclinical data presented by Brian McEllin support an emerging modality targeting NONO to disrupt both AR and ARv7 transcription as an emerging treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer:

A targeted search of Talus Bio’s proprietary compound database identified covalent small molecules for lead optimization

Compound treatment reduced mRNA and protein levels of AR and ARv7 in prostate cancer cells

Active compounds show abrogate AR and ARv7 gene expression programs in castration-resistant prostate cancer models

Poster 4496 / 7: Small molecule inhibition of previously “undruggable” transcription factors with AI-guided functional proteomics

Data presented by Alex Federation at AACR highlight the regulome sequencing platform as a drug discovery engine for previously intractable transcription factors:

The assay provides a quantitative, time-resolved readout of drug-induced changes in transcription factor activity, capturing protein:genome interactions for thousands of proteins simultaneously

This approach enables small molecule screening in physiologically relevant contexts, where transcription factors fold, assemble, and function as they do in human disease

AI-guided hit discovery using this technology has enabled discovery and optimization for inhibitors of Brachyury, AR-V7, and STAT3

Talus Bio’s foundational AI model has helped identify over 30 tractable compounds against validated transcription factor targets in cancer and other diseases. The company is actively pursuing co-development opportunities with partners to accelerate these discoveries into the clinic. Connect with the team to learn more about partnerships and collaborations.

Follow Talus Bioscience on LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

About Talus Bioscience

Founded in 2020 by Alex Federation, PhD, and Lindsay Pino, PhD, Talus Bio is a technology-enabled therapeutics company with a first-in-class platform to directly measure and modulate the regulome, the network of genome-bound proteins that control gene expression. This platform enables systematic discovery and optimization of small molecules that modulate previously “undruggable” transcription factors in live human cells, where TFs are fully folded and functionally engaged with the genome. Based in Seattle, Talus Bio is advancing a pipeline of transcription factor-targeted therapies and building a team of leading scientists in proteomics, chemistry, and machine learning.

Media Contact:

Eric Schudiske

eric@bioscribe.com