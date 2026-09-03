WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talawar Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing potentially best-in-class bispecific antibodies that pair independent immunology & inflammatory (I&I) disease drivers in a single therapy, today announced that Marc Schegerin, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026, being held September 9-11, 2026 in New York, NY.

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Thursday, September 10 at 9:45am EST

About Talawar Therapeutics



Talawar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing potentially best-in-class bispecific and multispecific antibodies that pair independent disease drivers in a single therapy, targeting pathways that work together for greater, more durable impact. Our lead program, TALA-125, is a novel anti-IL-13 x anti-IL-18 bispecific that combines two clinically validated, largely orthogonal mechanisms designed to shatter the current limitations of existing treatments - with broad applicability across first-line patients and those who have failed previous therapies. For more information, visit www.talawartx.com.

Media Contact



Tyler Hubin



Deerfield Group



tyler.hubin@deerfieldgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talawar-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-2026-302868365.html

SOURCE Talawar Therapeutics