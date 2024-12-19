Takeda Sponsors MILESTONE Canada Advanced Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Fellowship Initiative

Twenty Canadian Fellows Participate in the Inaugural Program

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. (Takeda) is proud to sponsor the Inaugural MILESTONE Canada Advanced Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Fellows Initiative. This program aims to standardize training, organize networks, and implement Entrustable Professional Activities (EPAs) for advanced IBD fellows in Canada.

“The MILESTONE Canada Advanced IBD Fellows Initiative will enhance patient care and help improve outcomes in Canada,” said Vatro Mateljic, General Manager, Takeda. “This program reflects Takeda’s commitment to advancing education and training to improve the lives of Canadians living with IBD.”

The MILESTONE initiative, organized by Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease Institute, is a comprehensive program designed to educate advanced IBD fellows, providing them with the specialized skills and knowledge necessary to deliver high-quality, multidisciplinary, and equitable care to an increasingly diverse patient population.

“By offering this specialized training, we are ensuring that IBD fellows not only understand the complexities of the disease but also know how to provide the best possible care for patients from all walks of life,” said Dr. Florian Rieder, Vice Chair, Co-Section Director Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, at the Cleveland Clinic Digestive Disease Institute. “This program empowers them to become skilled, confident, and compassionate providers.”

Dr. Rieder, along with Drs. Benjamin Cohen (Cleveland Clinic), Christina Ha (Mayo Clinic Arizona) and Meena Bewtra (Penn Medicine) serve as the MILESTONE USA Steering Committee members and were instrumental in launching this innovative program in 2021.

Managed in collaboration with the MILESTONE Canada Steering Committee, the program will integrate virtual clinical practice roundtable discussions, focus groups, didactics, and team-based learning sessions. These activities will help fellows develop new skills, foster confidence in evidence-based care, and build a professional network for future collaboration.

“Peer learning and mentorship are crucial for developing the next generation of IBD specialists. By sharing our experiences and insights, we are helping fellows navigate complex clinical scenarios and build a solid foundation for their future careers,” said Dr. Cynthia Seow, MILESTONE Canada Steering Committee. “This program not only enhances their skills but also fosters a supportive community of professionals dedicated to advancing IBD care.”

The MILESTONE Canada Steering Committee consists of some of Canada’s most esteemed gastroenterologists and mentors. They include:

Dr. Cynthia Seow , Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology

, Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Departments of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary

Dr. Brian Feagan , Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology & Biostatistics Western University and Senior Scientific Director, Alimentiv Inc.

, Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology & Biostatistics and Senior Scientific Director, Alimentiv Inc. Dr. Brian Bressler , Director, Advanced IBD Training Program, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, University of British Columbia and Staff Physician at St. Paul’s Hospital ( Vancouver, BC )

, Director, Advanced IBD Training Program, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, and Staff Physician at Hospital ( ) Dr. Chris Ma , Associate Professor of Medicine, Community Health Sciences, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, University of Calgary , Vice-president, Canadian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Consortium (CIRC), and Senior Medical Director, Alimentiv Inc.

, Associate Professor of Medicine, Community Health Sciences, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, , Vice-president, Canadian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Consortium (CIRC), and Senior Medical Director, Alimentiv Inc. Dr. Robert Battat , Gastroenterologist, Department of Gastroenterology, Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal, Director of Clinical Excellence and Translational Research in IBD, and Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Université de Montréal

For more information about the MILESTONE Canada Advanced IBD Fellows Initiative, please contact Carrie Bristor, MILESTONE Program Manager, at bristoc2@ccf.org.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Japan

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (). Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience, and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R\&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit:

SOURCE Takeda Canada Inc.