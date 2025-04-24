Taiho Oncology to Share Data in Five Presentations, Including Two Oral Presentations, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Two oral presentations of phase 2 study findings from novel treatment options: an all-oral decitabine-cedazuridine combination for AML and zipalertinib for NSCLC that harbors exon 20 insertion mutations

Additional presentations to include real-world data on the safety and effectiveness of two approved regimens: trifluridine-tipiracil paired with bevacizumab for metastatic colorectal cancer and futibatinib for cholangiocarcinoma

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology, Inc., a company developing and commercializing novel treatments for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that it will present new data from five studies, including two oral presentations, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 30 through June 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The oral presentations will feature data regarding ASTX727 (oral decitabine-cedazuridine), an agent approved for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), paired with venetoclax for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and the novel investigational drug candidate zipalertinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

The company will also share data on three real-world studies of two FDA-approved therapies: trifluridine and tipiracil paired with bevacizumab for the later-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and futibatinib for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

"ASCO provides an invaluable opportunity to bring together the leading minds in oncology and discuss emerging new therapies and our understanding of real-world outcomes of existing therapies," said Harold Keer, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Taiho Oncology. "Our data at ASCO will continue to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to meaningful innovation that can potentially improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families and their caregivers."

Details about these presentations can be found below:

Oral Presentations

Title: Efficacy of zipalertinib in NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy with or without amivantamab



Abstract Number: 8503



Session Name: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic



Session Type: Oral Abstract Session



Session Date: June 1, 2025



Presentation Time: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. CDT



Location: Arie Crown Theater | Live Stream



Presenter: Helena A. Yu, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: An all-oral regimen of decitabine-cedazuridine (DEC-C) plus venetoclax (VEN) in patients (pts) with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy: Results from a Phase 2 cohort of 101 pts



Abstract Number: 6504



Session Name: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant



Session Type: Oral Abstract Session



Session Date: June 2, 2025



Presentation Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. CDT



Location: S100a | Live Stream



Presenter: Amer Zeidan, MBBS, Yale Cancer Center

Poster Presentation

Title: Real-world treatment patterns and outcomes with trifluridine/tipiracil monotherapy or in combination with bevacizumab in metastatic colorectal cancer



Abstract Number: 3580



Session Name: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal



Session Type: Poster Presentation



Session Date: May 31, 2025



Presentation Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT



Location: Hall A - Posters and Exhibits | On Demand



Presenter: Donald Richards, MD, PhD, of Texas Oncology

Online Abstracts

Title: Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) Treated with Trifluridine-Tipiracil + Bevacizumab by Performance Status



Abstract Number: E15606



Session Type: Publication Only



Publication Date: May 22, 2025



Publication Time: 5 p.m. EDT



Lead Author: Maliha Nusrat, MD, MS, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: Real-World patient characteristics and treatment patterns among cholangiocarcinoma patients treated with FGFR inhibitors



Abstract Number: E16262



Session Type: Publication Only



Publication Date: May 22, 2025



Publication Time: 5 p.m. EDT



Lead Author: Amit Mahipal, MD, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center

