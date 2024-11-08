T-Neuro Pharma Welcomes Renowned Alzheimer’s Researcher Dr. Jeffrey Cummings as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Neuro Pharma, a leading biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Cummings, a world-renowned expert in Alzheimer’s disease research and clinical trials, brings unparalleled expertise to T-Neuro Pharma’s mission of advancing early Alzheimer’s detection.

Dr. Cummings is the Director of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Dr. Cummings was the founding director of the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA and founding director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. With over 900 peer-reviewed papers and 43 books on Alzheimer’s disease, neuropsychiatry, and clinical trials, Dr. Cummings is one of the most influential researchers in the field.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Cummings to our Scientific Advisory Board,” says Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D. and CSO of T-Neuro Pharma. “His extensive experience in neuropsychiatric assessment, clinical trial design and global Alzheimer’s research landscape will be valuable as we work to validate and expand the application of our T-Track blood biomarker assay for Alzheimer’s disease.”

As Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), Dr. Cummings will:

Play a key role in shaping the overall direction and composition of T-Neuro Pharma’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Provide strategic insight to align the SAB’s efforts with scientific advancements.

Guide the clinical validation process for the T-Track biomarker.

Help expand T-Neuro Pharma scientific network and collaborations.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Cummings has received numerous awards and honors, including: the Henderson Award of the American Geriatrics Society, Distinguished Scientist Award of the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry, Leadership and Achievement Award by the International Society of CNS Drug Development, the Bengt Winblad Lifetime Achievement Award from the national Alzheimer’s Association, and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s Melvin R. Goodes Prize for Excellence in Drug Development.

About T-Neuro Pharma

T-Neuro Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops diagnostics for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company targets early events in these devastating conditions, to allow sooner detection and intervention that can improve the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit the company’s website or contact info@tneuropharma.com for media interviews.

