Syra Health To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

March 5, 2026 | 


CARMEL, Ind., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The results will be shared in a press release before the market opens.

About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company serving government and commercial healthcare organizations with innovative solutions designed to improve health outcomes. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn

Contact

Christine Drury

IR/PR

Syra Health

463-345-5180

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syra-health-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-302704406.html

SOURCE Syra Health

Indiana Earnings
