Syneos Health Advances AI-Powered Clinical Ecosystem to Optimize Trial Performance and Speed Decision-Making

Expanding Set of Partners and Proprietary Insights Strengthens Operational Performance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the continued advancement of its AI ecosystem – a unified, enterprise approach that embeds artificial intelligence (AI) directly into the core of clinical development. By combining deep therapeutic expertise, healthcare professional intelligence and modern AI technologies, Syneos Health is helping sponsors navigate an increasingly complex development landscape.

Grounded in decades of clinical and commercial experience, Syneos Health’s differentiated AI approach focuses on integrating advanced capabilities into critical decision points across protocol design, feasibility, enrollment planning, site activation, monitoring and operational oversight. This enables teams to anticipate risk earlier, reduce friction across workflows and make faster, more informed decisions that improve study performance.

“Our priority is AI that works inside the complexity of clinical trials. By combining advanced AI with a deep understanding of sites, physicians, patients and the operational dynamics that shape trial performance, we’re unlocking new opportunities for speed, clarity and quality,” said Mike Montello, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Syneos Health. “When technology is applied precisely at critical decision points, teams can anticipate risk earlier to accelerate development.”

Enterprise AI and Data Platforms

Syneos Health is building a future ready ecosystem bringing together capabilities combining scientific expertise, connected data and evidence, and AI-enabled execution. This integrated approach creates a unified intelligence environment that enables faster, more informed decisions across the clinical development lifecycle.

Complementing these foundational capabilities are frontier agentic AI solutions and proprietary Syneos Health insights embedded directly within clinical workflows. Together, they help improve predictability, reduce operational complexity, and drive more precise, scalable trial performance. These capabilities are deployed with strong human oversight and governance, ensuring responsible use in regulated environments.

"What differentiates Syneos Health is our ability to redesign how clinical development decisions are made through the combination of scientific intelligence, connected evidence, operational expertise and AI-enabled execution across the development lifecycle," said Michael Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Syneos Health. "By grounding AI in deep clinical expertise and real-world experience, we help sponsors reduce complexity, make better-informed decisions and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients."

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, commercial and real world insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share diverse insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health is powered by an authentic, inclusive and high-performance culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

Learn more about how our expert team members can help accelerate your success. Visit syneoshealth.com.

Press/Media Contact:

Meg Byers

Director, External Communications

Meg.byers@syneoshealth.com