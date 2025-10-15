Syncell Expands European Market Presence to Advance Disease Research and Drug Discovery

Scientists at Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and VIB are deploying Microscoop® Mint technology to gain the most precise and unbiased view of subcellular protein activity

LIVERMORE, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Microscoop--Syncell Inc., a leader in next-generation unbiased subcellular proteomics analysis, today announced the deployment of its commercial Microscoop® Mint technology at two of Europe’s foremost research institutes in proteomics and advanced technology adoption. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry in Germany and VIB in Belgium have implemented this groundbreaking technology in their own laboratories to uncover novel biological mechanisms, accelerate disease research, and drive innovation in drug discovery.

At the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Prof. Matthias Mann and his team in the Proteomics and Signal Transduction Department will use the Microscoop Mint technology for spatial proteomics experiments at subcellular and extracellular resolution. Their goal is to isolate protein targets at disease-relevant locations, identify biomarkers linked to disease progression, and decode mechanisms underlying critical biological pathways.

“We are excited to work with Syncell and curious to discover the full potential of its novel technology,” said Prof. Mann.

As part of its technology evaluation services, VIB’s Tech Watch Core team is conducting a rigorous assessment of the Microscoop Mint platform to explore its potential for broad application across nearly 20 VIB research programs. These studies could enable detailed profiling of subcellular protein signatures and the identification of new therapeutic targets for cancer and major neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.

“The Syncell Microscoop Mint technology may overcome common limitations such as low throughput, resolution constraints, and bias found in other spatial proteomic methods,” said Bram Van den Bergh, PhD, technology expert at VIB. “Its flexibility will enable us to detect new protein expression patterns, reveal hidden cellular interactions, and link spatial protein signatures to key phenotypes. Used with high-sensitivity mass spectrometry, Syncell’s Microscoop Mint could help predict or improve clinical outcomes for complex diseases and answer fundamental biological questions studied at VIB.”

While most spatial proteomic platforms have been limited to querying a relatively small number of known proteins, Syncell’s novel Microscoop Mint technology supports unbiased, hypothesis-free proteomic studies. The innovative platform combines cutting-edge advances in microscopy-guided photochemistry, precision mechatronics, and advanced biochemistry. The unbiased nature and the subcellular spatial precision allow the discovery of disease-associated proteins at the molecular interaction level, advancing disease research and enabling drug target discovery. The platform integrates seamlessly with broadly available mass spectrometry systems or services to capture low-abundance or rare proteins and reveal otherwise unknown protein constituents with sensitivity and specificity.

“For decades, scientists have established Europe as a leader in proteomics innovation. We are thrilled to see increased adoption of Syncell’s unique spatial proteomics technology at these renowned institutions,” said Nikhil Rao, PhD, chief commercial officer at Syncell. “The addition of these two important scientific labs marks an exciting step forward in our mission to empower scientists worldwide to conduct truly unbiased discovery and expand the frontiers of disease biology.”

