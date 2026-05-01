Sydnexis to Present New Data from Phase 3 STAR Trial of SYD-101 at ARVO 2026 Annual Meeting

DEL MAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sydnexis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a novel low-dose atropine formulation to treat pediatric progressive myopia (PPM), today announced it will present new data related to a prespecified subgroup analysis in children with fast-progressing myopia from the Phase 3 STAR trial of SYD-101 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting taking place May 3-7, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Presentation Details

Title: Treatment Response to A Novel Low-Dose Atropine Formulation (SYD-101) in Children with Fast Progressing Myopia: A Subgroup Analysis from the STAR Study

Presentation: # 5584

Presenter: Laura Kirkeby, CO

Session: Myopia: Risk factors, environment, and interventions (Session ID: 530)

Date/Time: Thursday, May 7, 12:30-12:45 pm MT

About SYD-101

SYD-101 is a proprietary low-dose atropine formulation developed to slow the progression of pediatric progressive myopia. It features several novel attributes designed to optimize tolerability, stability, and clinical performance:

Demonstrated enhanced ocular tissue permeability in preclinical animal models compared to other formulations

Stable for up to 3 years at room temperature

Near-neutral pH, which may contribute to a favorable ocular safety and comfort profile

About Pediatric Progressive Myopia (PPM)

Pediatric Progressive Myopia (PPM) is the most common eye disease in children and a rapidly rising global health concern. Nearly one-third of children worldwide are already affected by this degenerative disease, with prevalence projected to exceed 740 million cases by 2050 (Liang et al., 2024). In North America, myopia prevalence is expected to reach nearly 60% by 2050, according to a landmark study published in Ophthalmology (Holden et al., 2016). The most rapid progression of the disease occurs in children ages 3 to 10 years (Hu et al., 2020), with patients who start progressing younger experiencing more severe outcomes and associated co-morbidities, including cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment, and myopic maculopathy. Despite its growing prevalence, there are currently no FDA-approved pharmaceutical options in the United States to slow the progression of PPM, representing a significant gap in available treatment options for patients.

About Sydnexis, Inc.

Sydnexis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing care for pediatric progressive myopia. The company’s lead compound, SYD-101, is currently approved in the European Union and UK, where it is licensed to Santen S.A. and marketed as Ryjunea®. Sydnexis is supported by leading life-science investors, including Visionary Ventures, RA Capital, Longitude Capital, and Bluestem Capital. For more information on Sydnexis, please visit www.sydnexis.com.

Media contact:

FTI Consulting

Robert Stanislaro or Helen O’Gorman

sydnexis@fticonsulting.com