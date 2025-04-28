SUBSCRIBE
Surmodics to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on April 30

April 28, 2025 
1 min read

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30.



Given the pending acquisition by GTCR, Surmodics will not be hosting a live webcast and conference call to discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2025 financial results and accomplishments.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Contacts

Jack Powell, Investor Relations
ir@surmodics.com

Surmodics Public Relations Inquiries:
pr@surmodics.com

