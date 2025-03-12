Surgicure Technologies Announces $1.785 Million Seed Round to Revolutionize Airway Management

Funding Fuels Development of Life-Saving Innovation to Replace Outdated Airway Securing Methods

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surgicure Technologies, a female-owned and operated company dedicated to advancing airway management and patient safety, today announced the closing of a $1.785M Seed funding round led by Launchpad Venture Group (LVG) with major contributions from Gurtin Ventures, alongside participation from BakerBridge Capital, TiE Angels, SBXi, Beacon Angels, SideCar Angels, Tidal River Fund and BBE Ventures. This investment will accelerate the commercialization of Surgicure’s flagship product, the Horseshoe™, designed to improve the quality and safety of patient care across diverse medical settings.









Founded in 2019 by Irena King, Surgicure Technologies is on a mission to reduce adverse events in airway management by introducing devices that optimize patient breathing and streamline clinical workflows. Originally invented by army respiratory therapists and now re-designed by Irena, the company’s flagship product, the Horseshoe, is a novel patented solution for more reliable ET tube securement, prevention of facial pressure injuries, and more effective oral care. This technology not only improves clinical outcomes but also offers cost savings and device versatility in critical care, burn/trauma scenarios, and during evacuation or transport.

“This investment marks a transformative moment for Surgicure Technologies,” said Irena King, CEO & Founder of Surgicure Technologies. “The industry is poised for disruption as the current practices for securing life-sustaining breathing tubes often rely on flimsy tape, leading to potential complications such as cardiac arrest, brain damage, and a 30% rate of preventable deaths. Our breakthrough solution is designed to tackle these challenges head-on, driving substantial improvements in patient outcomes.”

“At Launchpad Venture Group, we are thrilled to lead Surgicure’s oversubscribed Series Seed round and support their efforts to bring innovative, patient-specific surgical solutions to market,” said Ian Levine, Managing Director, Launchpad Venture Group. “Surgicure’s technology addresses critical unmet medical needs, including preventing unintended and accidental extubations - a serious and preventable cause of complications and mortality. We believe Surgicure has the potential to set a new standard of care, and we are excited to partner with their talented team to help make that vision a reality.”

