Sunshine Biopharma Launches Two New Generic Prescription Drugs

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has launched two new generic prescription drugs.

The first product is Varenicline, a generic version of Champix®. Varenicline is used as a smoking cessation product and is available in formats of 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, as well as a convenient starter kit.

The second is Betahistine, a generic version of Serc®, to treat patients with vertigo. Betahistine is available in formats of 8 mg, 16 mg and 24 mg scored tablets.

“Propelled by Sunshine Biopharma’s strategic support, Nora Pharma plans to continue its rapid top-line and bottom-line growth,” said Mr. Malek Chamoun, president of Nora Pharma.

“The addition of these two new products to our existing portfolio of 61 products will strengthen our presence in the Canadian $9.7 billion a year generic drug market,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “We look forward to additional launches later this year and next year.”

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 61 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 32 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2024 and in 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched in 2024 is NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®. Like NEULASTA®, NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving anti-neoplastic therapy.

In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections, including Long-Covid. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

