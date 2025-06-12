Sunshine Biopharma Launches Generic Gabapentin for Neuropathic Pain in the Canadian Segment of the Global $1.92 Billion Market

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has launched Gabapentin, a new generic prescription drug in the therapeutic class of anticonvulsants.

Gabapentin is a generic version of Neurontin®. Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medication used to treat neuropathic pain and epilepsy. It is also used for the treatment of pain caused by diabetic neuropathy, central pain, and postherpetic neuralgia (a painful condition that can occur after a shingles outbreak). Nora Pharma's Gabapentin is available in strengths of 100 mg, 300 mg, and 400 mg and comes in bottles of 500 capsules. Nora Pharma elected to supply its Gabapentin in capsule format which is the market leader owing to their ease of administration, including in children and the elderly.

Gabapentin acts by decreasing the activity of the voltage-dependent calcium channel protein, alpha-2/delta-1. By binding to alpha-2/delta-1, Gabapentin lowers the release of excitatory neurotransmitters and as a result, reduces excess excitation of the neuronal networks in the brain and spinal cord.

According to GlobeNewswire, the global Gabapentin market was valued at $1.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.07 billion by 2030. The growth in market size for Gabapentin is driven by (i) increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, (ii) expanding applications beyond neuropathic pain and epilepsy, (iii) shift away from the use of opioids for pain management, and (iv) aging population where individuals are more prone to having chronic pain and neurological disorders.

Canada represents approximately 1.2% of the global pharmaceutical market for Gabapentin. Despite its relatively small share, Canada is ranked as the eighth-largest pharmaceutical market in the world (Statista). Factors contributing to Canada's prominence in this sector include innovative pharmaceutical sector, aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditures.

"At Sunshine Biopharma, we are unwavering in our commitment to fortifying our presence in Canada's dynamic $9.4 billion generic drugs market, which is forecasted to nearly double to $19.2 billion by 2032," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of the Company. "By steadily expanding our product offerings, investing in research, and maintaining the highest standards of quality, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients as we continue to shape the future of affordable medicine."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 71 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and more than 12 additional drugs planned to be launched in the remainder of 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched is NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®. Like NEULASTA®, NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving anti-neoplastic therapy. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

