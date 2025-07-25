Sun Nuclear to Highlight New Quality Management Solutions at 2025 AAPM Annual Meeting

Introducing Adaptive-Focused QA Software, AI-Powered Treatment Planning Support, Precision Silicon Detectors, and Radiation-Tolerant Cameras

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company, will present significant additions to its comprehensive portfolio of Radiation Therapy Quality Management solutions at the 2025 American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) Annual Meeting, taking place July 27-29, in Washington, D.C. Attendees are invited to explore new software and hardware innovations designed to help elevate treatment quality, streamline workflows, and support safer care.

Premiering at AAPM 2025

AdaptCHECK™ Software: AdaptCHECK is a groundbreaking quality assurance (QA) solution for adaptive therapy, enabling fast, patient-specific QA for Varian Medical Systems ® Ethos™ Therapy. Built on the SunCHECK ® Patient

Plan AI™ Software: Plan AI* is an AI-powered treatment planning assistant from Oncospace, now part of Sun Nuclear. The application saves time and drives continuous improvement in plan quality by providing predictive, patient-specific insights on achievable goals before planning begins. It further saves time by streamlining communication and accelerating decision-making.

SunSILICON™ Detectors: Expanding the Sun Nuclear detector portfolio, SunSILICON detectors mark an intelligent evolution from the widely adopted EDGE Detector™. These precision-engineered silicon diodes are optimized for advanced relative photon and electron dosimetry, designed for SRS and SBRT, and are compatible with the cylindrical SunSCAN™ 3D scanning water tank.

evrCAM™ Cameras: A radiation-tolerant pan-tilt-zoom camera, evrCAM offers superior lifetime and low-light visibility, supporting reliable monitoring in radiation environments, efficient clinical workflows and enhanced patient safety. evrCAM is designed for seamless integration into treatment rooms regardless of linac type – providing clinicians with clear video for enhanced patient observation by eliminating pixelated and damaged images.

Additional featured solutions include: the latest version of the SunCHECK Platform for centralized, standardized Quality Management; SciMoCa™ for Monte Carlo-based independent verification of online adaptive secondary dose calculations from Elekta® Unity™ systems; and Gateway™, a patient data conversion solution for Pinnacle™ treatment planning.

In-Booth Education and Demonstrations

Throughout AAPM 2025, Sun Nuclear will host a series of presentations and hands-on demonstrations in booth 5000. Topics will span AI-powered planning, adaptive QA workflows, detector technology, and clinical use cases—delivered by both internal experts and leading clinical physicists from across the field.

“We are excited to join the medical physics community at AAPM this year, and to present a range of meaningful advancements that reflect our commitment to smarter, safer radiation therapy," said Luis Rivera, President of Sun Nuclear and Executive Vice President of Mirion Medical. "From AI-powered planning tools and adaptive-focused QA to precision detectors and robust monitoring solutions, our expanded portfolio is aimed at helping clinicians drive efficiency, elevate care, and prepare for the future of patient-centric treatment.”

To learn more, visit sunnuclear.com/aapm.

* Plan AI software for prostate and head and neck, thoracic, abdomen, and pelvis radiotherapy is FDA 510(k) cleared, and for sale in the United States only.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion, providing innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. More than 6,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Learn more: sunnuclear.com.

