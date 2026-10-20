Subtle Medical Adds Distribution Partners in the UK and Italy to Support European Growth

AMG Medtech and Medical Horizons to distribute SubtleHD™(MR) and SubtleHD™(PET)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a provider of AI software for medical imaging, today announced distribution agreements with AMG Medtech in the United Kingdom and Medical Horizons in Italy to meet the growing volume of MRI and PET exams. Both partners will distribute SubtleHD™(MR) and SubtleHD™(PET), AI solutions designed to enable faster and higher quality MRI and PET exams.

Subtle Medical's software is deployed on more than 1,500 scanners worldwide and already in clinical use in multiple European countries, including Italy. The new partnerships add local sales, implementation, and support capacity as demand in the regions increases.

Medical Horizons is a Florence-based distributor that has served the Italian healthcare system for more than 30 years. Italy continues to face significant diagnostic imaging capacity constraints. Routine MRI patients in the public health system may wait 1–4 months or longer depending on region and exam, with documented waits exceeding six months in some facilities.

AMG Medtech is a UK-based specialist offering vendor-neutral AI software solutions across Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, well positioned to support Subtle Medical in developing and expanding its market presence across the UK and Ireland. The partnership comes at a time of sustained demand for diagnostic imaging and continued pressure on imaging capacity. At the end of July 2026, 443,200 patients in England (23.1% of those waiting) had been waiting six weeks or longer for one of the NHS's 15 key diagnostic tests. In June 2026, 396,182 people were waiting for an MRI scan, with approximately 88,350 (22.3%) waiting six weeks or longer. These figures underscore the opportunity to support imaging teams with technologies that can help increase capacity, improve operational efficiency and enable more timely access to diagnostic imaging.

Unlike scanner-specific deep learning reconstruction options, both Subtle solutions are scanner-neutral, compatible with any vendor, with no new hardware required:

SubtleHD™(MR) – AI software that reduces noise and sharpens MRI images, enabling up to 80% faster scan times and higher quality images across all sequences and anatomies.

SubtleHD™(PET) – AI software that enables up to 75% faster PET imaging with improved Image quality over standard of care, compatible with all approved radiotracers.

"We already work with customers across Europe, and demand has grown to the point where local partners make sense," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer of Subtle Medical. "AMG Medtech and Medical Horizons know their markets well and will help us scale internationally and support those customers more closely."

"NHS trusts, community diagnostic centres, and independent providers are all being asked to scan more patients with the scanners and staff they already have," said Freddie Elliott, Director at AMG Medtech. "SubtleHD(MR) fits that reality: it works across vendors and field strengths, so a trust can deploy it across a mixed fleet rather than one specific scanner at a time. Paired with the AI tools we already support in UK radiology and radiotherapy departments, it gives imaging teams a practical way to add capacity and bring waiting times down."

"Italian hospitals and imaging centres, public and private alike, are working to shorten waiting lists while managing large installed bases of MRI and PET scanners from many vendors," said Rolando Arpi, Business Manager at Medical Horizons. "Several Italian sites already use Subtle's solutions for faster and higher quality MRI and PET, and the results speak for themselves: faster exams and clearer images on equipment they already own. Our team will make it easier for more facilities across the country, from major university hospitals to regional diagnostic centres to revive legacy scanners, extend their operating life, and optimize the equipment they already own without additional capital purchases."

To learn more about Subtle Medical's imaging solutions, RSVP for the upcoming webinar with Applied Radiology on November 5th, 2026. To book a live demo or attend Subtle's events at RSNA 2026 in Chicago, IL, submit a request here.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, optimizing scan efficiency and image quality across radiology. Named to TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies in 2025 and 2026, an Nvidia Inception Award winner, and recognized multiple times as a CB Insights GenAI 50, Digital Health 150, and Top AI 100 company, Subtle Medical is committed to transforming medical imaging through responsible and intelligent software. The company's solutions are deployed on over 1,500 scanners worldwide, helping imaging centers and hospitals deliver faster scans, improve image quality, and enhance patient care without the need for new hardware. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart



Head of Global Marketing



anna@subtlemedical.com

About AMG Medtech

AMG Medtech Ltd provides specialist consultancy and distributes cutting-edge medical AI technologies across the UK, Ireland, and BeNeLux. The company offers vendor-neutral AI software solutions for Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, helping clinical teams automate workflows, increase diagnostic confidence, and speed up patient pathways. Learn more at amg-medtech.com.

Media Contact:

Freddie Elliott



Founder and Director



info@amg-medtech.com

About Medical Horizons S.r.l.

Medical Horizons is an Italian distributor of AI-powered medical devices, serving the Italian healthcare system with cutting-edge solutions for over 30 years. Based in Florence, the company supports hospitals, imaging centers, and research institutions across Italy with advanced software and cloud-based services for radiology, cardiology, neurology, urology, and diagnostics, and has expanded its expertise to Eastern Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Learn more at www.medicalhorizons.it.

Media Contact:

Rolando Arpi



Business Manager



rolando.arpi@medicalhorizons.it

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SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.