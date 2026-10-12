Study Shows I2Pure’s Molecular Iodine Formulations Rapidly Kill Multidrug-Resistant Pathogens without Residual Staining

Novel, proprietary formulations show broad-spectrum activity against drug-resistant bacteria and emerging fungal pathogens and remain effective for 24 hours after drying.

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I2Pure today announced the publication of an independent study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego demonstrating the rapid, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity of several of the company’s proprietary molecular iodine formulations against clinically important bacterial and fungal pathogens. The study evaluated three topical formulations, including aqueous and non-aqueous liquids and a topical gel.

The study was led by UC San Diego scientist Elisabet Bjånes, PhD, and published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), under the title, "Rapid broad-spectrum activity of molecular iodine against multidrug-resistant bacterial and fungal pathogens without residual staining." The study also included contributions from I2Pure Chief Scientist Ilker Bayer, PhD, and I2Pure Chief Medical Officer Victor Nizet, MD. View profile information about them (https://i2pure.com/PR-I2Pure-US-San-Diego-Study.shtml ) here.

Key findings

The research team evaluated three I2Pure molecular iodine (I₂) formulations against 17 clinically relevant bacterial and fungal pathogens, including multidrug-resistant organisms and emerging nosocomial threats. Among the findings:

All three formulations achieved rapid, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity, commonly producing 3–4 log10 reductions in colony-forming units (CFUs) — greater than 99.9% killing —within just 15 seconds of contact.

Potent activity was observed against major healthcare-associated pathogens, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecalis (VRE), Klebsiella pneumoniae , and Pseudomonas aeruginosa , as well as fungal pathogens including Candida albicans and the emerging, difficult-to-treat Candidozyma auris .

(MRSA), vancomycin-resistant (VRE), , and , as well as fungal pathogens including and the emerging, difficult-to-treat . Compared with standard povidone-iodine (PVP-I), I2Pure's formulations exhibited minimal residual staining and were readily removed from hospital textiles after a brief water rinse — addressing a longstanding practical limitation of traditional iodine antiseptics in hospital settings.

All three formulations retained substantial antimicrobial activity after drying on surfaces for 24 hours, supporting potential application in environmental decontamination as well as topical antisepsis.

"We were excited to see these strong results from an independent academic study," commented I2Pure’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Ilker Bayer. “Our goal has been to harness the potent antimicrobial properties of molecular iodine while overcoming practical limitations associated with traditional iodine formulations. Seeing our proprietary formulations independently evaluated against such a broad range of important pathogens provides valuable validation of our approach.”

“This study reinforces our internal research and other assessments of I2Pure’s technology and energizes us to bring more products to market,” said Jeff Jochims, I2Pure CEO. “We’re proud to be developing and commercializing products designed to be highly effective, persistent, and more environmentally friendly than traditional options.”

About I2Pure

I2Pure is an iodine technology company dedicated to advancing health and biosafety through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine solutions. I2Pure's mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Its proprietary technology platform has potential applications across healthcare, industrial biosafety, consumer products, and food processing and can be delivered directly or through carriers in solutions, nanoparticles, polymers, and coatings.

View the I2Pure website for more information or contact the company at info@i2pure.com.

info@i2pure.com