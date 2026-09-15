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Press Releases

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the Citizens Private Ophthalmology Summit

September 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

STUART, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stuart”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutics designed to repair helical collagen for the treatment of eye diseases, today announced that Eric Schlumpf, President and CEO of Stuart Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Citizens Private Ophthalmology Summit on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 2 p.m. EDT. The Summit will showcase innovation in ophthalmology with presentations and management discussions involving companies developing therapeutic candidates for both back and front of the eye across a variety of modalities, including facilitated perspectives from select key opinion leaders.



About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutics targeting disease-damaged helical collagen in the extracellular matrix of the eye, a target previously beyond the reach of conventional therapies. Stuart’s therapeutic pipeline is based on its proprietary PolyCol™ Collagen Mimetic Peptide (CMP) technology platform, composed of more than 400 CMP sequences applicable across a wide range of ophthalmic indications, including dry eye disease, corneal wound healing, glaucoma, myopia and inherited retinal diseases. Its lead asset, ST-100, is a novel collagen-reparative therapeutic designed to restore homeostatic function on the ocular surface, thereby alleviating the effects of dry eye disease. ST-100’s Phase 3b trial is planned for the first quarter of 2027. For more information, visit www.StuartTherapeutics.com.


Contacts

Media Contacts:
Business & Life Sciences Media
Kathy Vincent
Kathy.Vincent@powers-co.com

Eye Care Media
Teresa Panas
Teresa.Panas@powers-co.com

Investor Contact:
Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
StuartTx@gilmartin.com

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