Stryker names Nick Mead Vice President, Investor Relations

Jason Beach appointed Vice President, Group CFO, MedSurg and Neurotechnology

Portage, Michigan, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today Nick Mead has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations, effective May 1, 2026.

Mead has nearly 20 years of experience at Stryker, with leadership roles spanning multiple divisions and business units across the company. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Finance for Stryker’s Medical division, where he partnered closely with senior leaders to support commercial strategy, capital allocation and operational execution.

“Nick brings deep institutional knowledge, strong financial expertise and a proven ability to support strategic decision making across the organization,” said Preston Wells, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Stryker. “His broad experience across our businesses and his strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders position him well to lead our investor relations function as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver value for shareholders.”

Since joining Stryker, Mead has held a variety of roles across the finance organization, supporting businesses within Endoscopy, Medical and Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in commercial planning, investment decisions and mergers and acquisitions, supporting growth across implants, capital and service portfolios.

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, has been named Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, MedSurg and Neurotechnology. Beach joined Stryker in 2018, serving as Vice President, Finance for Stryker’s Instruments division, where he supported strong business performance and led multiple acquisitions and finance transformation initiatives. He is a proven finance leader, recognized for his strong operational leadership, strategic insight and collaborative approach.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com