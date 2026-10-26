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Press Releases

Stryker completes acquisition of ZuriMED to enhance its shoulder offering

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Stryker has completed its acquisition of ZuriMED, adding the FiberLocker System to its Sports Medicine portfolio
  • The acquisition adds a commercialized rotator cuff augmentation technology to Stryker’s shoulder portfolio
  • The addition expands Stryker’s ability to support shoulder specialists across sports medicine and shoulder care

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced it has completed the acquisition of ZuriMED, a privately held company and developer of the FiberLocker® System.

The FiberLocker System is a commercialized rotator cuff augmentation technology designed to increase the biomechanical strength of the repair. The differentiated technology addresses an important clinical need in rotator cuff repair and expands Stryker’s ability to support shoulder surgeons with innovative solutions across the shoulder continuum of care.

“ZuriMED brings specialized expertise and a differentiated technology that complements our growing shoulder care capabilities,” said Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker. “Together, we have an opportunity to advance the FiberLocker technology, expand access to innovative treatment options and deliver greater value for our customers and their patients.”

About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts
For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead
Vice President, Investor Relations
nick.mead@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino
Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Michigan Mergers & acquisitions
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