Structure Therapeutics Announces Multiple Upcoming Presentations at ObesityWeek® 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on chronic weight management, today announced multiple upcoming poster presentations at The Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, ObesityWeek®, taking place from November 14–17, 2026 in National Harbor, MD.
Title: Aleniglipron in Participants Living with Overweight or Obesity: ACCESS Trial Open-Label Extension
Date/Time: November 15, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Exhibit Hall BCD
Title: Dose-Ranging Effects of Aleniglipron, an Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1RA for Obesity: The ACCESS Trials
Date/Time: November 15, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Exhibit Hall BCD
About Aleniglipron
Aleniglipron (GSBR-1290) is an investigational, once-daily, orally available small molecule agonist of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor, a clinically validated target for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Discovered through Structure Therapeutics’ structure-based drug discovery platform, aleniglipron was designed as a biased G protein-coupled receptor agonist that selectively activates the G-protein signaling pathway.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.
Investors:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
Jen Robinson
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
Jennifer.Robinson@structuretx.com
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com