STRATA Skin Sciences Announces CMS Recognition of Expanded CPT Codes for Inflammatory and Autoimmune Dermatologic Conditions with Company Anticipating Wider Excimer Adoption Ahead Of 2027 CPT Expansion

Higher reimbursement, regulatory clarity, and acknowledgment of future indication expansion expected to reinforce physician confidence and support continued expansion

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a global leader in excimer laser therapy for inflammatory and autoimmune dermatologic diseases, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its CY 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule confirming continued reimbursement for excimer laser treatments under CPT® codes 96920, 96921, and 96922, while recognizing the upcoming expansion of CPT code descriptors to include inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions beyond psoriasis—effective January 1, 2027.

In the Final Rule, CMS recognized the excimer laser as a well-established treatment modality, affirmed continued coverage as well as increase in payment for calendar year (CY) 2026, and indicated it will review extensive clinical and real-world cost data submitted by STRATA and other stakeholders as part of CY 2027 rulemaking alongside the American Medical Association (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel revisions and the RUC’s recommendations. The final rule confirms that at-least until the CPT code language changes take effect on January 1, 2027, the current code family remains exclusive to excimer laser technology.

Strata directly and through advocacy groups is actively engaging commercial insurance providers to educate them on the upcoming changes and make sure the individual coverage policies will extend the excimer laser exclusivity as the only clinically proven technology far beyond 2027.

“We appreciate CMS’ recognition of upcoming indication expansion and the robust clinical and cost input data submitted by STRATA and the clinical community,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA’s President and CEO. “This acknowledgment—and the CMS plan to incorporate these inputs in the 2027 rulemaking—marks an important step forward. This reinforces confidence in excimer laser procedure reimbursement, supports our network of over 840 partner clinics and the several hundred owners of XTRAC® and Pharos® (the only excimer laser devices available in the domestic market, both owned by STRATA) which are the immediate available source of expansion for the STRATA go-to-market strategy. The CMS decisions further strengthen our long-term strategy to expand adoption of the use of excimer laser procedures across immune-mediated skin diseases. We believe this ruling provides regulatory clarity and long-term tailwinds as we expand excimer utilization and accelerate physician adoption moving into 2026 and beyond. In the meantime, we remain focused on protecting patient access and supporting providers as we work toward expanded code descriptors, while maintaining ethical billing of these reimbursement codes.”

Key Takeaways

Continued Medicare Coverage: CMS confirms ongoing reimbursement for excimer laser treatments under CPT 96920–96922, ensuring uninterrupted patient access

Commitment to Patients and Providers

STRATA’s FDA-cleared and clinically proven XTRAC® excimer laser delivers targeted 308-nm UVB therapy used by dermatologists to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and other inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases. The Company will continue partnering with clinicians, patient advocates, and payers to ensure safe, effective, non-systemic treatment options remain available and appropriately recognized.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

