Strados Labs Acquires Clinical Trial Business of NuvoAir, Delivering Full-Spectrum Respiratory Endpoint Solutions for Life Sciences

The acquisition brings together the gold standard for continuous ambulatory cough monitoring and lung sound analysis with proven remote spirometry and FeNO capabilities - creating a unique, single-partner endpoint solution for respiratory sponsors.

Strados Labs, the respiratory endpoint intelligence company, today announced the acquisition of NuvoAir Clinical Trials from NuvoAir Inc. The transaction, which closed in March 2026, expands Strados' suite of solutions to include remote and in-clinic spirometry, FeNO measurement, and electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) - complementing its existing technologies for cough monitoring and lung sound monitoring to create a unique end-to-end offering for Phase I through Phase IV respiratory trials.

With the integration of NuvoAir's clinical trial capabilities, the Strados Endpoint Suite now combines:

The RESP ® Biosensor and RESP ® Watch for continuous cough monitoring and lung sound analysis

Strados spirometry for remote and in-clinic pulmonary function testing

Strados FeNO for airway inflammation measurement

Strados eCOA for patient-reported and clinician-reported respiratory outcomes

Pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and their CRO partners working across respiratory and pulmonary indications - including COPD, asthma, and chronic cough - can access every endpoint their program requires from a single partner, with one integration and no handoff risk across modalities.

The combination reflects the growing demand in respiratory drug development for continuous, real-world measurement that goes beyond the snapshot a clinic visit provides. The Strados Endpoint Suite is designed to meet that demand with the rigor the field requires: high-fidelity cough and lung sound monitoring with retained audio for regulatory audit, AI-driven event detection with hybrid human annotation, and live flow curve monitoring during every spirometry maneuver to ensure ATS 2019 compliance at the point of collection. The result is an endpoint solution where data quality is built in at the point of measurement - and where every measurement is as manageable for patients and sites as it is credible for regulators.

The acquisition brings together two established clinical track records into a single endpoint solutions partner. The RESP® Biosensor, which holds two FDA 510(k) clearances and a CE mark, and Strados spirometry - built on NuvoAir's Air Next spirometer - have together been deployed across more than 55 clinical trials spanning COPD, asthma, IPF, cystic fibrosis, and chronic cough globally. Strados spirometry is supported by a regulatory submission data package enabling sponsors to deploy remote spirometry with confidence in both exploratory and pivotal study designs. The combined Phase I through Phase IV delivery history and global operational reach mean Strados can support international programs wherever they run.

"Respiratory drug development increasingly depends on capturing what happens between clinic visits, not just during them. By bringing these capabilities together under the Strados Endpoint Suite, we're giving sponsors a single solution to collect the continuous and structured respiratory data they need - with data quality and regulatory credibility built in at the point of measurement."

- Nick Delmonico, CEO and Co-Founder, Strados Labs

"NuvoAir Clinical Trials has spent years building rigorous validation evidence and operational expertise in digital spirometry," said Chris Skowronek, NuvoAir's CEO. "Combining our portfolio of work with Strados Labs' broader respiratory platform is a natural next step to expand access and capabilities for life sciences organizations. This move allows NuvoAir Medical to focus solely on delivering great care to our patients nationwide. ""

- Chris Skowronek, CEO, NuvoAir

Strados Labs will continue to support all existing NuvoAir clinical trial customers through the transition and beyond, with no interruption to ongoing studies. Sponsors and CRO partners with active NuvoAir programs can expect continuity of service, the same operational team, and access to the expanded Strados Endpoint Suite as their programs evolve.

To learn more about the Strados Endpoint Suite or to discuss respiratory endpoint requirements for an upcoming program, visit stradoslabs.com or contact the Strados commercial team.

About Strados Labs

Strados Labs is the respiratory endpoint intelligence company - delivering the full spectrum of respiratory measurement for clinical trials from a single specialist partner. Incorporating the proven clinical trial capabilities of NuvoAir, the Strados Endpoint Suite combines continuous ambulatory cough monitoring, remote and in-clinic spirometry, FeNO, lung sound analysis, and respiratory eCOA. With Phase I through Phase IV delivery experience and global operational reach, Strados is the specialist behind the measurement that moves drug development forward.

About NuvoAir Medical

NuvoAir Medical is a pulmonary digital health company focused on improving care and outcomes for people with respiratory conditions like COPD, asthma, sleep apnea and others. NuvoAir Medical provides patients and providers access to remote and in-person pulmonology specialists, a clinical platform that includes the Air Next spirometer and other devices, a multi-disciplinary care team, longitudinal patient care and remote pulmonary rehabilitation. With a focus on prevention and value, NuvoAir Medical partners with health plans, value based-care organization, health systems, and primary care. NuvoAir Medical is headquartered in Boston, MA, with clinical services provided nationwide.

CONTACT:

Gabe Steerman

Marketing Manager

gabe@stradoslabs.com

+1 215-906-5538

SOURCE: Strados Labs

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