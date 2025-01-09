Stonegate Healthcare Publishes Research Report: Sirona’s TFC-1326 Clinical Data Versus Retinoid Clinical Data

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Stonegate Healthcare Partners, a leading name in healthcare consultancy and market intelligence, is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive report on Sirona Biochem Corp’s groundbreaking compound, TFC-1326. The report, titled “Sirona Biochem’s TFC-1326 Clinical Data Versus Retinoid Clinical Data,” provides an in-depth analysis of TFC-1326’s clinical trial results, comparing its efficacy against traditional retinoid treatments. The findings highlight TFC-1326’s superior performance in enhancing skin radiance, reducing wrinkle depth and volume, improving skin firmness, and maintaining hydration without irritation. This innovative compound, developed by Sirona Biochem, offers a promising next-generation solution for anti-aging skincare.

Key Takeaways:

TFC-1326 is a first-in-class anti-aging ingredient that consistently achieves a 25% improvement in skin radiance over 12 weeks, outperforming the typical 15-20% enhancement seen with retinoids.

TFC-1326 provides significant reductions in wrinkle depth (12.18%) and volume (13.6%), without the irritation, peeling, and redness commonly associated with retinoid use.

TFC-1326 stabilizes trans epidermal water loss (TEWL) and promotes hydration, ensuring continuous skin moisture without irritation.

About Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Our mission at Stonegate Healthcare Partners is to accelerate meaningful innovations in healthcare through Strategy, Market Intelligence, Business Development, and Investor Outreach. The firm’s research approach is centered on comprehensive and comparative analyses in specific healthcare fields. We strive to pinpoint programs that align closely with our strategic vision for the space and focus on technologies with the greatest potential for disruption. Stonegate Healthcare builds on its foundational thematic research by continuously gathering market intelligence, further enabling a current understanding of unmet needs and emerging disruptive technologies.

