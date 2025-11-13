SUBSCRIBE
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (BU) FY26 Q2

November 13, 2025 | 
1 min read
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU). In 2Q26, Burcon advanced commercialization across multiple proteins at the Galesburg facility, achieving first commercial production and sales of Puratein® C canola protein and first commercial production of FavaPro fava protein, while continuing to scale Peazazz® C pea protein. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company received more than $500,000 in commercial sales orders and recorded the first commercial sale of FavaPro, signaling growing demand as customers complete evaluations and move to purchase orders. This operational flexibility positions the Company to meet evolving customer needs quickly and with consistent quality.

Key Takeaways:
  • In 2Q26, Burcon generated $0.36M in revenues, a 783% increase over the prior year period, driven by initial protein sales and contract manufacturing.
  • Financing was strengthened by up to $4.0M of unsecured convertible debentures plus a $0.7M dollar short term loan with at least $2.0M of insider participation.
  • Commercial traction increased with first commercial production of Puratein C and FavaPro and more than $500,000 of commercial sales orders received after quarter end.
About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

