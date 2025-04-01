SUBSCRIBE
Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 
1 min read

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK) is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine and has a lead investigational medicine, zorevunersen, in development as a first-in-class potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. The Company today announced that Interim Chief Executive Officer Ian F. Smith will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET.


A live webcast of the presentation, along with an archived replay, will be available in the Investors & News section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/.

About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine. Using Stoke’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore naturally-occurring protein levels. Stoke’s first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome and is expected to enter Phase 3 development in 2025. Stoke’s initial focus are diseases of the central nervous system and the eye that are caused by a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels (haploinsufficiency). Proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting broad potential for the Company’s proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/.

Contacts

Stoke Media & Investor Contacts:
Dawn Kalmar
Chief Communications Officer
dkalmar@stoketherapeutics.com
781-303-8302

Doug Snow
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
IR@stoketherapeutics.com
508-642-6485

