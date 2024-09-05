Stockholders Vote to Elect Madhavan Balachandran to Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that Madhavan (Madhu) Balachandran was elected to Replimune’s Board of Directors at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders.



“We are thrilled to welcome Madhu to Replimune’s Board of Directors,” said Sushil Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Replimune. “Madhu is an accomplished life sciences industry executive with decades of valuable experience in commercial development, manufacturing and operations. We look forward to working with Madhu as we continue to prepare for commercialization and believe his addition will further strengthen our Board.”

Mr. Balachandran is a biopharma industry executive and has more than 40 years of experience in manufacturing and operations. He was previously with Amgen Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing global operations and reporting directly to the CEO. Mr. Balachandran held senior operations positions at Burroughs Wellcome Co. Mr. Balachandran holds an MBA from East Carolina University, a MS in Chemical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of a novel portfolio of oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is designed to have a unique dual local and systemic activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339.970.2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries

Arleen Goldenberg

Replimune

917.548.1582

media@replimune.com