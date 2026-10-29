StimCardio Closes Oversubscribed $30 Million Series A Financing to Advance Wearable Therapeutic for Atrial Fibrillation

Financing follows peer-reviewed NeuroPulse pilot study results and supports a pivotal trial of Rhyvive™, an investigational adjunctive therapy designed to extend AF treatment beyond the hospital and into the home.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StimCardio, a clinical-stage medical device company developing non-invasive wearable therapeutics for atrial fibrillation (AF), today announced the closing of its oversubscribed $30 million Series A financing led by John Slump's family office, Metis Medtech, with participation from Catalyst Health Ventures, multiple corporate strategic investors, and other new and existing investors. The financing is expected to fund StimCardio through its planned NeuroPulse 2 pivotal study as well as the preparation for a De Novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Our vision is to establish a new therapeutic category in cardiac electrophysiology." — Amir Soltanianzadeh

"Our vision is to establish non-invasive neuromodulation as a new therapeutic category in cardiac electrophysiology," said Amir Soltanianzadeh, CEO of StimCardio Medical. "This financing brings together investors with deep expertise in cardiac device innovation and provides the resources to deliver a first-of-its-kind, multicenter pivotal study. With encouraging clinical evidence to date and a growing research program, we see an opportunity to extend treatment beyond the procedure room and improve outcomes for the millions of people living with AF."

"StimCardio is pioneering innovative technology positioned to disrupt the cardiac electrophysiology arena," said John Slump, CEO and founder of Metis MedTech and a StimCardio board member. "Despite decades of advances in catheter ablation procedures, AF recurrence remains a significant unmet clinical challenge. StimCardio has an entirely different approach with a non-invasive wearable that we believe will redefine the treatment paradigm. Our decision to invest reflects our strong conviction in this impressive team, disruptive technology, and growing market."

Advancing a New Approach to AF Treatment

According to a 2025 analysis of Global Burden of Disease data published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, approximately 59 million people worldwide are living with atrial fibrillation. Catheter ablation is an established treatment for AF and is recommended as a first-line rhythm control therapy for selected patients under the 2023 ACC/AHA/ACCP/HRS clinical guidelines. Despite significant advances in catheter ablation technology, including pulsed field ablation (PFA), recurrent AF remains a persistent clinical challenge. Today, approximately 30% to 40% of patients experience recurrent AF following an initial ablation procedure.

StimCardio's lead investigational product, Rhyvive, is a wrist-worn therapeutic wearable designed to deliver personalized, non-invasive median nerve stimulation (MNS) through a closed-loop system that integrates physiological sensing and neuromodulation. Developed as an adjunct to catheter ablation, Rhyvive is designed to extend treatment beyond the procedure and into the patient's home by modulating autonomic nervous system pathways with the goal of reducing recurrent atrial arrhythmias such as AF.

"Catalyst Health Ventures invests early in paradigm-shifting technologies with the potential to transform patient care," said Joshua Phillips, managing partner of Catalyst Health Ventures and a StimCardio board member. "StimCardio's differentiated therapeutic approach targets a significant unmet clinical need affecting a large patient population. Supported by encouraging early clinical evidence, the technology has the potential to reduce AF recurrence following catheter ablation."

Building on Clinical Evidence

The financing follows the presentation of StimCardio's NeuroPulse 1 pilot study as a late-breaking clinical trial at HRX Live 2026 and its peer-reviewed publication in Heart Rhythm. The randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in recurrent atrial arrhythmia events post-ablation with active MNS stimulation compared with the sham treatment group.

NeuroPulse 2 will be a major, multicenter pivotal trial designed to evaluate whether adding wearable neuromodulation to catheter ablation improves clinical outcomes compared with ablation alone.

About StimCardio Medical

StimCardio Medical is a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering non-invasive, wearable neuromodulation therapeutics for cardiac rhythm disorders. Its primary investigational technology, Rhyvive, uses median nerve stimulation to target autonomic pathways involved in atrial fibrillation (AF), offering a differentiated approach designed to complement existing cardiac treatments. The company's initial clinical focus is improving outcomes following catheter ablation, with a longer-term vision to expand wearable neuromodulation into additional AF and cardiovascular applications. To explore StimCardio's clinical research and publications, visit stimcardio.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn for updates.

About Metis MedTech

Metis MedTech is an investment and strategic advisory platform that supports innovative medical device companies through financing, commercialization, and long-term value creation. Led by CEO & Founder, John Slump, the company is built on his track record across four major medical device exits, including two in the cardiac electrophysiology market, Farapulse and Atraverse Medical, representing more than $1.25 billion in aggregate M&A transaction value. Metis MedTech works with technical founders and physician innovators advancing differentiated technologies in cardiovascular, neurovascular, and other high-impact medical device markets. Founders seeking aligned capital and operator-level partnership may visit metismedtech.com.

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

Media Contact



Holly Windler



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holly@luckybunnymedtech.com



media@stimcardio.com

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SOURCE StimCardio Medical Inc.