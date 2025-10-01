Stephenson Global Prize Awards $1 Million to Dr. Frank McCormick for Innovation in Pancreatic Cancer Research

Award Highlights Critical Role of Philanthropy Amid Federal Cancer Research Shortfalls

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global cancer research community today celebrated a historic milestone, awarding the inaugural Stephenson Global Prize to Dr. Frank McCormick for his groundbreaking discoveries that have transformed the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. and carries the lowest five-year survival rate, just 13%. Despite its devastating toll, federal funding for pancreatic cancer research has long lagged behind other major cancers. Recent shortfalls and uncertainty in NIH funding have only heightened the urgent need for private philanthropy to fill this gap. The Stephenson Global Prize—presented with a $1 million unrestricted award—is designed to empower visionary researchers with the resources to accelerate discoveries that could change the trajectory of this deadly disease.

In honor of their beloved wife and mother, Toni Stephenson, A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and Tessa Stephenson Brand made a $150 million philanthropic gift that established the Stephenson Global Prize and catalyzed the launch of the Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute (SGPCRI).

"We created the Stephenson Global Prize because too many brilliant ideas in pancreatic cancer research never get the funding they need," said A. Emmet Stephenson. "With federal resources stretched thin, philanthropy must step in to ensure that scientists like Dr. McCormick have the freedom to pursue breakthroughs without barriers."

Tessa Stephenson Brand added, "Every day, families are touched by this devastating disease. By fueling innovative research, we can accelerate the breakthroughs that will save lives."

Dr. McCormick, Professor at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, was honored for uncovering how mutations in the KRAS gene—present in more than 90% of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas—drive tumor growth. Once thought impossible to target, this discovery has paved the way for new therapies and brought renewed hope to patients and families worldwide.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful," said Dr. McCormick. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging diseases we face, and I’m honored to share this award with my lab as we continue exploring new ways to target KRAS and develop therapies that could change lives."

The award was presented during the AACR Special Conference on Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research in Boston, before an international audience of scientists, clinicians, and advocates united in the fight against one of the world’s deadliest cancers.

“By investing in early detection, prevention, treatment, translational research, and scientific discovery, the annual Stephenson Global Prize and Scholar Grants not only celebrate transformative achievements but also fuels hope and inspires perseverance, reminding researchers that breakthroughs are within reach,” said Jennifer Chun Kim, Executive Director of SGPCRI.

Beyond the Prize: A Comprehensive Strategy

In addition to the Stephenson Global Prize, SGPCRI is advancing a multi-pronged approach to accelerate progress against pancreatic cancer:

Stephenson Global Scholar Grants: Empowering investigators to pursue innovative ideas, these grants provide substantial funding to fuel transformative research. By cutting through bureaucracy and eliminating red tape, SGPCRI fosters true innovation and courageous risk-taking, accelerating discoveries with the potential to revolutionize treatment and detection while improving survival rates and patient outcomes. This year’s $5.3 million inaugural scholar grant recipients include: Dr. Matthew Vander Heiden (MIT): Developing a multimodal platform that combines stool, blood, and CT imaging to detect pancreatic cancer before symptoms appear, leveraging changes in organ function as early warning signs. Dr. Forest White and Dr. Tyler Jacks (MIT): Using mass spectrometry to identify new peptide antigens that emerge after KRAS inhibition, enabling vaccine and BiTE strategies that link targeted therapy with immunotherapy.

Empowering investigators to pursue innovative ideas, these grants provide substantial funding to fuel transformative research. By cutting through bureaucracy and eliminating red tape, SGPCRI fosters true innovation and courageous risk-taking, accelerating discoveries with the potential to revolutionize treatment and detection while improving survival rates and patient outcomes. This year’s $5.3 million inaugural scholar grant recipients include: Annual Stephenson Pancreatic Cancer Symposium: Each year, SGPCRI hosts this premier gathering to honor Global Prize recipients, showcase breakthroughs achieved through the Scholar Grants, and unite the research community. The symposium serves as a vital platform for collaboration and momentum in the global fight against pancreatic cancer.

About the Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute (SGPCRI)

The Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute (SGPCRI) is dedicated to transforming the future of pancreatic cancer research through groundbreaking innovation, global collaboration, and strategic funding initiatives. Established through a transformative $150 million gift from philanthropists A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and Tessa Stephenson Brand, SGPCRI is committed to advancing early detection, pioneering treatments, and high-impact research to improve patient outcomes. Working with leading scientists, clinicians, and institutions worldwide, SGPCRI fosters collaboration to accelerate breakthroughs in the fight against one of the world’s most challenging cancers. For more information, visit us on our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Kria Sakakeeny, (401) 359-2219, kria@ekkopr.com