Stemtech Corporation Announces Uplist to OTCQB, Maintains Focus on Expansion and Transparency

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / (“STEK”) Stemtech Corporation, the pioneer and trailblazer in the stem cell nutrition sector, is proud to announce that OTC Markets has approved us to quote as an OTCQB stock, symbolizing a commitment to transparency and investor confidence. As we consolidate our footprint in the United States, Mexico, Ecuador, Canada and Taiwan, this milestone is a testament to our dedication to global health through groundbreaking stem cell nutrition, skin care, oral care and as recently announced on August 22, pet care technologies.

The global stem cells market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $14.92 billion in 2023 to $49.26 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.47%. This growth underscores the expanding opportunities within the sector, driven by innovations in regenerative medicine and increasing application across therapeutic areas.

Stemtech Chairman and CEO, Charles S. Arnold states “with the passage of time, there is an enhanced awareness, and more people are becoming educated about the power, the miracle of stem cells and the benefits of helping your body help itself. Our niche products are reasonably priced, and our life-maintenance system is something everyone should be taking to improve their quality of life”.

With decades of research and development, Stemtech is the knowledge leader in the stem cell nutrition industry. Our expertise spans the development of products that naturally enhance the body’s ability to renew and repair itself, using scientifically validated approaches that underscore our commitment to quality, efficacy, and safety.

At Stemtech, our focus remains on enhancing human and soon pet health by harnessing the potential of all-natural, plant-based stem cell products, offering solutions that not only meet current health challenges but also anticipate future needs. Join us as we lead the charge in a revolution to naturally enhance anti-aging, longevity, and quality of life worldwide. This, combined with our income-earning business opportunity makes Stemtech a very attractive model for health and wealth.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “projects” and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 27, 2024. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

Investor Relations:

Gabriel Rodriguez

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: +1 623-261-9046

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com