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Starton Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual World Bispecific Summit in Boston

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company employing standard-of-care therapies with proprietary delivery technologies, announced today that Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jamie Oliver, PharmD., will present at the 17th Annual World Bispecific Summit held September 15-17, 2026, in Boston, MA. Details for the event are as follows:

17th Annual World Bispecific Summit
Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA
Presentation Title: Reengineering Lenalidomide Exposure in Multiple Myeloma (MM) Bispecific Therapy
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Time: 2:30 PM ET

To learn more about the event, please visit https://bispecific.com/.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer live better, for longer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations and expectations about current and future clinical trials, constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Starton undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact

Greg Salsburg
STiR Communications
Greg@STiR-communications.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric Ribner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
eric@lifesciadvisors.com


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