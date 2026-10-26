Starling Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starling Oncology, Inc. (“STLN”) (NASDAQ: STLN) a pioneer in value-based community oncology care, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-347-6865 or, for international callers, 1-203-518-9757, and referencing Conference ID: STARLING. A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 11162885. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.starlingoncology.com/.

About Starling Oncology, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Starling Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: STLN) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. Formerly known as The Oncology Institute, Starling Oncology offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 2.2 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 400 employed and network clinicians and over 100 clinics and network locations of care across five states and growing, Starling Oncology is coordinating cancer care for the better. For more information visit www.starlingoncology.com. Please follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Bluesky.

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ICR Healthcare

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ICR Healthcare

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