Stanford-Born Medical Company Advances Next Generation of Cancer Treatment Toward Clinical Deployment

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TibaRay, a Silicon Valley medical technology company founded on Stanford University research, announced today that its first Galactica™ cancer treatment systems have entered manufacturing. The milestone marks a major step for TibaRay as it moves its next-generation radiotherapy technology closer to patients.

The milestone marks a major step for TibaRay as it moves its next-generation radiotherapy technology closer to patients.

TibaRay's Galactica system has been designed for integration into the leading upright radiotherapy platform, allowing patients to be treated sitting or standing rather than lying down. This approach improves comfort while enabling highly precise treatment and reducing system size.

Nearly two-thirds of all patients with cancer benefit from radiotherapy, yet many physicians are still working with technology developed decades ago: linear accelerators that are large, expensive to install, tedious for patients and limited in precision.

"For years, our team has focused on solving radiation oncology's biggest challenge of making treatment more precise, more accessible and ultimately available to more patients," said Thinh Tran, CEO of TibaRay. "Moving into manufacturing means Galactica is coming to life. We have reached a major engineering milestone that transforms years of innovation into a technology ready for real-world clinical deployment."

Built on accelerator technology originally invented at Stanford University, TibaRay has created the first fundamentally new class of medical linear accelerator in nearly 70 years. Its proprietary Galactica technology generates the high-energy X-rays used to treat cancer in a smaller, more efficient system designed to improve treatment precision while reducing the cost and complexity of advanced radiotherapy equipment.

Galactica also serves as the foundation for TibaRay's long-term vision of enabling FLASH, an emerging cancer treatment option that researchers believe has the potential to eliminate tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue by delivering radiotherapy in a fraction of a second.

The manufacturing milestone represents the latest step in TibaRay's implementation strategy as the company prepares for its first clinical installations while continuing to advance technologies designed to make radiotherapy faster, more precise and more accessible for cancer patients worldwide. The systems will be integrated into Leo Cancer Care's advanced radiotherapy platform, with the first installation planned for later this year at Mayo Clinic.

For more information, please visit TibaRay.com.

About TibaRay

TibaRay is a medical technology company advancing innovative linear accelerator technology for radiotherapy and other commercial applications. The company's next-generation accelerator platform is designed to help physicians deliver radiotherapy with greater precision, speed, and efficiency, while also supporting broader uses of compact, high-performance linear accelerators beyond cancer care.

Founded on technology developed at Stanford University, TibaRay brings together expertise in physics, engineering, and medicine to advance the future of radiation technology. Headquartered in Fremont, California, TibaRay is driven by its mission of Curing Cancer in a FLASH™. To learn more, visit TibaRay.com.

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SOURCE TibaRay