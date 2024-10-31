SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

October 31, 2024 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 2:30pm ET

Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Time: 1:15 pm ET

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time: 10:30 am GMT

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.

