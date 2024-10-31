Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation ConferenceDate: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 2:30pm ET
Event: Stifel 2024 Healthcare ConferenceDate: Monday, November 18, 2024
Time: 1:15 pm ET
Event: Jefferies London Healthcare ConferenceDate: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time: 10:30 am GMT
Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.
