Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”) and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 3:10pm ET

Location: Boston, MA

Event: Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Location: Miami, FL

Live audio webcasts and replays of the TD Cowen fireside event will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at

