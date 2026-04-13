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Spyre Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Report SPY001 Part A Induction Topline Results from SKYLINE Trial in Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis Patients on April 13, 2026

April 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and rheumatic diseases, today announced it will report SPY001 Part A induction topline results from the SKYLINE trial in moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis patients on Monday, April 13, 2026. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET on Monday April 13, 2026 to discuss the results.

To access the live and archived webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of Spyre’s website at https://ir.spyre.com/events-and-presentations.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

For Investors:
Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com

For Media:
Josie Butler, 1AB
josie@1abmedia.com


Massachusetts Events
Spyre Therapeutics
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