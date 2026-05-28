Spruce Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that members of the management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at upcoming conferences taking place in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: June 4, 2026, at 11:05 a.m. ET

Format: Presentation

Location: New York

Interested parties can access the live webcast for the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on the events section of the Company’s website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

BIO International Convention

Date: June 24-25

Format: 1x1 meetings

Location: San Diego, CA

1x1 requests can be made through the BIO Partnering™ system.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media

Carolyn Hawley

Inizio Evoke Comms

Carolyn.Hawley@inizioevoke.com

media@sprucebio.com

Investors

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

Monique@GilmartinIR.com

investors@sprucebio.com