Spruce Biosciences Appoints Proven Pharmaceutical Commercial Leader Keli Walbert to Board of Directors

Keli Walbert brings decades of commercial leadership experience and a proven track record of successful product launches in rare disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Keli Walbert to the Company's Board of Directors.

“Keli joins the Board of Directors at a pivotal time as we prepare for a Biologics License Application for TA-ERT for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB),” said Michael Grey, Executive Chairman of Spruce Biosciences. “Her experience in successfully launching multiple drugs and her deep understanding of the rare disease commercial landscape will help support our transition into a commercial-stage organization focused on delivering potentially the first disease-modifying therapy for children with MPS IIIB.”

Ms. Walbert has more than 20 years of experience leading teams across commercial functions, including marketing and sales, market access, patient services, advocacy, digital, market research and analytics and operations. She has deep therapeutic experience across immunology, rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, nephrology, neurology and obesity/metabolic diseases, with a particular strength in rare disease commercialization. Ms. Walbert most recently served as Executive Vice President, U.S. Commercial, at Horizon Therapeutics, where she was responsible for driving commercial strategy and organizational development for more than 10 marketed brands across nephrology, ophthalmology and rare disease, among other therapeutic areas. Prior to this position, she held numerous roles of increasing responsibility at Horizon, including leading the launch of the blockbuster medicine TEPEZZA for thyroid eye disease. Before joining Horizon, Ms. Walbert held leadership roles at AbbVie, American Medical Association, Abbott and United Healthcare. Ms. Walbert has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Luminary Award from the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association and the MM+M Women of Distinction Award. She received a master's degree from Northwestern University and a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Louisville.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join Spruce's Board of Directors as the company advances toward a potential BLA submission for TA-ERT," said Ms. Walbert. "I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to support Spruce’s strategic commercial planning and capitalize on the company’s momentum to prepare for a transformative year ahead."

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for TA-ERT, including the anticipated biologics license application submission of TA-ERT for MPS IIIB; and TA-ERT’s potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to treat MPS IIIB. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate”, “will”, “potential”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

