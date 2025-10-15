Spero Therapeutics Announces Presentations on Tebipenem Hbr at IDWeek

Late breaking session to feature results from the successful PIVOT-PO Phase 3 trial evaluating tebipenem Hbr in complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announces presentations on tebipenem Hbr at the upcoming IDWeek annual meeting to take place Oct 19 – 22, 2025 in Atlanta, GA. Tebipenem Hbr is an investigational oral carbapenem being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), including pyelonephritis. The presentations are being made in collaboration with Spero’s development partner, GSK.

Oral Presentation

Title:

Oral Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide versus Intravenous Imipenem-Cilastatin in Patients with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections or Acute Pyelonephritis: Efficacy and Safety Results from the Phase 3 PIVOT-PO study Presenter:

David K. Hong, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Spero Session Title:

Late Breaking Trial Results for Viral and Bacterial Infections Date/ Time:

Monday October 20, 2025, 1:45 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Time Location: B401-B402 Posters :

Titles:

i. In Vitro Antibacterial Spectrum and Activity of Tebipenem Against Enterobacterales Clinical Isolates Causing Urinary Tract and Bloodstream Infections in the United States and United Kingdom in 2023-2024 ii. Activity of Tebipenem Against Enterobacterales, Including Molecularly Characterized Clinical Isolates Causing Urinary Tract and Bloodstream Infections from the United States in 2023 Time:

Tuesday 21 October, 12:15 to 1:30 pm Location:

Poster Hall B4 to B5

About tebipenem HBr

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, to help patients potentially reduce the duration of in-patient therapy. Spero granted GSK an exclusive license to commercialize tebipenem HBr in all territories, except certain Asian territories where Meiji holds development and commercialization rights. In May 2025, Spero and its development partner GSK announced that the Phase 3 PIVOT-PO trial met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority of tebipenem HBr compared to intravenous imipenem-cilastatin in hospitalized adult patients with cUTI, including pyelonephritis, on overall response (composite of clinical cure plus microbiological eradication) at the test-of-cure visit. Tebipenem HBr has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the FDA. GSK plans to work with U.S. regulatory authorities to include these data as part of a filing in 4Q 2025.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and MDR bacterial infections with high unmet need. For more information, visit www.sperotherapeutics.com .

