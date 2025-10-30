SpectronRx Begins Commercial-Scale Production of High-Purity Actinium-225, Strengthening Global Supply for Cancer Therapies

SpectronRx, a leading radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO/CMO) and isotope producer, today announced it has commenced mass production of high-purity Actinium-225 (Ac-225). Using a proprietary accelerator-based method, SpectronRx is now producing this critical medical isotope at a commercial scale sufficient to meet rising global demand for targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies.

SpectronRx’s innovative production method overcomes longstanding challenges associated with the limited availability of Ac-225, which has been a major bottleneck for advancing life-saving drugs. By addressing this shortfall, SpectronRx is enabling drug developers, manufacturers and researchers worldwide to access a reliable, abundant supply of Ac-225 for medical use. “This marks a significant milestone for our company, our clients and the patients who will benefit from the advancements in Actinium-225-labeled drug products,” said John Zehner, CEO of SpectronRx. “With the expanding pipeline of Ac-225-based radiopharmaceuticals making progress toward FDA approval, there's promising evidence that the prognosis for certain cancers and other diseases could substantially improve. However, consequently, this has increased demand for Ac-225-labeled drugs, leading to notable shortages. But now we can meet that demand, which is what makes this development so exciting for the future of patient care.” SpectronRx now owns multiple accelerators that can produce Ac-225 and plans to add more as it continues to scale its operations to meet global demand. SpectronRx has made an essential advancement in de-risking the Ac-225 supply chain. “Our team has successfully scaled a robust process for manufacturing high-purity Ac-225, and we are ready to supply the market,” said Anwer Rizvi, President of SpectronRx. “We have established the quality systems and manufacturing capacity to support our partners from early-phase clinical trials through to commercial launch. This milestone reinforces our commitment to leadership in radiopharmaceuticals and our confidence in the profound clinical potential of Actinium-225 as a powerful tool against cancer.” Ac-225 is a highly sought-after alpha-emitting isotope. When attached to a targeting molecule, it can be delivered directly to cancer sites, where it destroys tumor cells with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue and has the potential to inhibit replication. Until now, the scarcity of Ac-225 has been a significant barrier to its widespread use in medicine. SpectronRx’s production capability directly resolves this historical challenge. SpectronRx boasts an impressive footprint with over 250,000 square feet of CDMO space, more than 50 state-of-the-art hot cells and clean rooms and a dedicated team of 220 employees across five locations in the US and Europe. As a global leader in radiolabeling and supply, SpectronRx manufactures and delivers Ac-225 radiolabeled drug products across 29 countries. Collaborating with more than 31 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, SpectronRx’s highly skilled radiopharmaceutical experts are at the forefront of developing and producing life-saving nuclear medicines. To learn more, visit SpectronRx.com.