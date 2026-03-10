Spago Nanomedical strengthens CMC and supply capabilities to support next phase of Tumorad development

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ)(STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) announced today that Torsten Malmström has assumed the position of Director CMC & Supply. Torsten Malmström also joins the company's Management Team, further strengthening Spago Nanomedical's leadership as the company prepares for the next stage of clinical development of its Tumorad program with the drug candidate ¹⁷⁷Lu-SN201.

"Torsten's broad and deep CMC experience, combined with his proven leadership at both executive and operational levels, will be a significant asset as we advance Tumorad towards late-stage clinical development and enhance the program's attractiveness for future partnerships and commercialization," said Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical. "As the ongoing Tumorad-01 study continues to progress according to plan, strengthening our CMC and supply capabilities is a key part of our preparations for the next clinical development steps and future commercialization. Torsten's appointment is an important step in that direction."

Torsten Malmström brings more than 20 years of experience from the pharmaceutical industry, with a strong focus on Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), technical operations, and global supply chains. He holds a Ph. D. in Chemistry from Lund University and has held senior positions at leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Director Pharmaceutical Development at Zealand Pharma, Director Development at PolyPeptide Laboratories, and managerial roles at AstraZeneca. Most recently, he served as VP Technical Operations and Chief Technical Officer at Camurus, where he led manufacturing operations, quality, supply chain, and sustainability functions across multiple development and commercial programs.

Throughout his career, Torsten Malmström has demonstrated extensive expertise across the full CMC value chain, including formulation and process development, scale-up, technology transfer, process validation, clinical and commercial supply, outsourcing and vendor management, and regulatory support. He has successfully contributed to regulatory submissions leading to product approvals in key markets and established robust global supply chains from raw materials to finished drug products.

"I am very pleased to join Spago Nanomedical at such an exciting and pivotal time for the company," Torsten Malmström commented. "The clinical data generated so far with ¹⁷⁷Lu-SN201 are encouraging, and I look forward to contributing to the continued development of the Tumorad program by ensuring robust, scalable, and regulatory-compliant CMC and supply solutions as the company advances towards its next clinical phase."

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical strengthens CMC and supply capabilities to support next phase of Tumorad development

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire