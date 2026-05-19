Spago Nanomedical Publishes the Annual Report for 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)
Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2025 is from today available at the company's website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/#financial-reports
For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se
Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.
FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.
Attachments
Spago Nanomedical AB Annual Report 2025
SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical
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