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Press Releases

Spago Nanomedical Publishes the Annual Report for 2025

May 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2025 is from today available at the company's website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/#financial-reports

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical AB Annual Report 2025

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



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