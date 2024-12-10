Sound Pharma Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for the Treatment of Meniere’s Disease with SPI-1005

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sound Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving SPI-1005, a novel anti-inflammatory compound (ebselen), for the treatment of Meniere’s Disease (STOPMD-3), achieved its co-primary endpoints for efficacy involving improvements in hearing loss and speech discrimination. Meniere’s disease (MD) is an inner ear disorder that involves fluctuating hearing loss and tinnitus, and episodic vertigo and/or dizziness. There are no FDA-approved medical treatments for MD, nor for the treatment of hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, or dizziness. SPI-1005 is an oral capsule containing 200 mg ebselen that has shown safety and efficacy in several Phase 2 clinical trials involving multiple hearing loss and tinnitus indications including MD.





STOPMD-3 enrolled adult subjects (N=221) with a history of definite MD and active symptoms into a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial (RCT) in which subjects received 28 days of either SPI-1005 (400 mg twice daily) or placebo treatment with monthly follow-up assessments of auditory and vestibular function through 84 days. Compliant patients could immediately enter an open label extension (OLE) of SPI-1005 treatment for up to 12 months. During OLE, subjects continued to receive SPI-1005 and had their auditory and vestibular function reassessed every 3 months. In both the intent-to-treat and per-protocol RCT analysis, the SPI-1005 group showed higher rates of improvement in low frequency hearing loss (≥10 dB gain at one low frequency from baseline) using pure-tone audiometry (LFPTA) and speech discrimination (≥4-word increase from baseline) using the words-in-noise (WIN) test than the placebo group at day 28, 56, and 84 of follow-up. On day 84, the SPI-1005 group showed a significant rate of LFPTA improvement over placebo (57.9% vs 36.5%, an increase of 58.6% over placebo, p-value=0.0037). When LFPTA criteria were increased to require a ≥10 dB gain at two adjacent low frequencies from baseline, the SPI-1005 group showed a significant rate of improvement of 204.4% over placebo (41.1% vs 13.5%, p-value <0.0001). On day 84, the SPI-1005 group showed a significant rate of WIN improvement of 54.4% over placebo (42.1% vs. 27.1%, p=0.0336).

During OLE, responder rates involving LFPTA and WIN continued to improve, and patient reported outcome measures for tinnitus, vertigo, aural fullness, and dizziness severity all improved significantly from baseline (≥30% on average, p-value <0.001).

“We would like to thank all of our investigators and study participants for contributing to this pivotal Phase 3 trial success involving SPI-1005,” said Dr. Jonathan Kil, MD, CEO of Sound Pharmaceuticals. A presentation of the full RCT/OLE data analysis as well as additional post-hoc analysis will occur at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology Midwinter Meeting in Orlando FL, February 22-26.

About Meniere’s Disease (MD)

MD is diagnosed by episodic vertigo or dizziness, fluctuating low frequency hearing loss, and intermittent or constant tinnitus, and is thought to be due to a swelling of the inner ear involving the endolymphatic duct. Patients are typically diagnosed between 40-65 years of age, and the auditory symptoms of hearing loss and tinnitus often involve only one ear. Some patients experience aural fullness or pressure in the affected ear that can also contribute to dizziness. As patients age, the hearing loss and tinnitus become worse resulting in severe to profound hearing loss and intractable tinnitus. For the definite diagnosis of MD, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery guidance requires audiometric documentation of low frequency hearing loss (i.e., ≥30 dB) in at least one ear using pure tone audiometry. Loss of speech discrimination, especially in noisy environments or when tinnitus is present, is common in MD and other forms of sensorineural hearing loss. MD is currently managed with low salt diets, thiazide diuretics, and oral or locally injected steroids. Unfortunately, this standard of care has not proven effective and is not FDA-approved for the treatment of MD.

About the STOPMD-3 trial

STOPMD-3 screened 254 participants for eligibility at 11 sites, including some of the leading academic centers in the US. Eligible participants (221) were randomized to either SPI-1005 treatment (400 mg twice daily for 28 days) or matching placebo treatment and followed up to day 84. 201 participants continued on to SPI-1005 OLE for 1-6-months (153 completed) and 107 participants continued on to 7-12-months (82 completed). To our knowledge, STOPMD-3 is the longest continuous treatment trial involving an investigational new drug ever completed for a hearing loss or tinnitus indication including MD. STOPMD-3 was led by Dr. Paul Lambert, Distinguished University Professor and Chair Emeritus of the Dept. of Otolaryngology-HNS at MUSC in Charleston, SC, and the past President of the American Neurotologic Society. Dr. Lambert, Dr. Shaun Nguyen, director of clinical trial research in the Dept. of Otolaryngology-HNS at MUSC, and their colleagues also led the successful Phase 2b RCT involving SPI-1005 and MD patients.

About SPI-1005

SPI-1005 is an investigational new drug that contains ebselen, a new chemical entity. Ebselen is a selenorganic compound that mimics and induces glutathione peroxidase (GPx) activity and is effective in reducing neuroinflammation across the central and peripheral nervous system. GPx activity is critical to several cell types and tissues in the inner ear, retina, prefrontal cortex of brain, lung, and kidney, and is often reduced during exposures to environmental insults or aging. Loss of GPx activity has been shown to result in sensorineural hearing loss in multiple animal models. SPI-1005 is being developed for several neurotologic indications including noise-induced hearing loss and two types of ototoxicity (hearing loss, tinnitus, dizziness, or vertigo) caused by aminoglycoside antibiotics (such as tobramycin or amikacin) or platinum-based chemotherapy (such as cisplatin or carboplatin). To date, no significant drug-drug interactions have been observed across multiple study populations including bipolar mania and treatment-resistant depression.

About Sound Pharmaceuticals

A privately-held biotechnology company is testing SPI-1005 under five other active Investigational New Drug Applications involving several neurotologic indications including the prevention and treatment of aminoglycoside-induced ototoxicity co-funded by the CF Foundation and hearing preservation in cochlear implant patients co-funded by MED-EL. Details of the SPI-1005 clinical trials can be viewed online at www.clinicaltrials.gov or www.soundpharma.com. Please contact info@soundpharma.com for further information.

