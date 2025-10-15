Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Medline Industries Launch New HOCl Wound Cleanser for U.S. Hospitals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader in developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products based on its patented Microcyn® technology, today announced the launch of a new HOCl wound cleanser manufactured by Sonoma for Medline Industries, LP. The product will be distributed by Medline into hospital systems, home healthcare and other healthcare channels across the United States.

The collaboration between Sonoma and Medline, initiated in 2024, combines Sonoma's expertise in developing safe and effective HOCl-based solutions with Medline's extensive hospital and healthcare distribution network. The new product provides clinicians with an advanced wound cleansing solution designed to promote healing and reduce infection risk without damaging healthy tissue.

"We are very excited for the launch of the new HOCl wound cleanser into hospitals in the United States, which marks a significant milestone in the growth of our U.S. business," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "The substantial efforts by both Sonoma and Medline to make this possible reflect the value to patients and doctors in bringing our wound care technology to major hospital systems. We are proud to be contributing to improved patient care across the country."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company - a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps make healthcare run better by delivering improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes to healthcare providers. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 39,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

