Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Cairo Diagnostics LLC to Expand Sonic’s National Hematology Oncology Testing Capabilities

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc. ("SHUSA" or "Sonic") today announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Cairo Diagnostics, LLC, Cairo Diagnostics NJ, LLC and Rye Management and Logistics Corp. (collectively referred to as "Cairo"). Cairo is a respected provider of comprehensive hematology oncology diagnostics based in White Plains, New York and with a second laboratory in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. With today's closing, SHUSA expects to integrate Cairo's medically led test menu and infrastructure into its national network, supported by SHUSA's logistics, payer contracting and commercial organization.

Founded by hematopathologist Dr. Sherif Ibrahim in 2013, Cairo has been recognized for its integrated approach to oncology testing. Cairo Diagnostics provides personalized comprehensive diagnostic reports by combining histopathology, molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, and immunohistochemistry under one roof. This approach is designed to reduce delays often encountered when testing is spread across multiple laboratories, supporting oncologists with more complete information to guide timely treatment decisions.

"This acquisition reflects Sonic's commitment to medical leadership in practice, not just in words," said Cory A. Roberts, MD, CEO of Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc. "By bringing Cairo's integrated oncology platforms into Sonic's network, we expect to access, service and support oncologists nationwide – expanding the reach of Cairo's expertise while strengthening SHUSA's capabilities in high-complexity oncology diagnostics."

"By combining Cairo's comprehensive menu with SHUSA's nationwide infrastructure, we can deliver faster, more complete answers to care teams," added Mohammed Salama, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc. "This acquisition positions us to expand into areas of innovation – including liquid biopsy and other emerging technologies—that will help anticipate the evolving needs of oncology care."

Dr. Ibrahim emphasized the shared focus on quality and scalability: "For over a decade, Cairo Diagnostics has focused on bringing essential tests together under one roof and delivering results in days, not weeks. Becoming part of Sonic Healthcare USA will allow that same quality and speed in oncology testing to reach providers and patients nationwide—while maintaining the responsive and personal approach that has defined us from the start. " Before founding Cairo, Dr. Ibrahim previously served in academic medicine at NYU, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Addressing a National Need for Faster, Integrated Oncology Diagnostics



In oncology, delays in diagnosis can postpone treatment, increase patient anxiety, and in some cases impact outcomes. Cairo's integrated laboratory model is designed to support timelier decision-making by producing personalized comprehensive diagnostic reports within the shortest turnaround.

"Few national providers combine this breadth of high-complexity hematology oncology testing under one roof that offers both comprehensiveness and speed with turnaround times measured in days rather than weeks," Dr. Ibrahim noted. "With Sonic's national infrastructure, we believe we can help address that need at scale."

Expanding Access Across the Nation



Following closing, SHUSA expects the acquired Cairo capabilities to be offered as in-network to a substantial share of covered lives. Cairo's regional presence in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area will now be scaled nationally through SHUSA's established sales organization, payer relationships and specimen logistics expertise.

For patients, the acquisition is expected to expand access to advanced oncology diagnostics. For physicians, it offers a single source for integrated results with a track record of fast turnaround times. "Behind every test result is a patient waiting for answers," said Dr. Ibrahim. "By partnering with Sonic Healthcare USA, we can bring our service model to communities nationwide, supporting oncologists with clarity they need when it matters most."

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Sonic Healthcare USA



Sonic Healthcare USA, Inc. is the U.S. operating division of Sonic Healthcare Limited, one of the world's largest medical diagnostics companies. SHUSA provides clinical and anatomic pathology services through a nationwide network guided by medical leadership and local practice models.

About Cairo Diagnostics



Cairo Diagnostics, LLC is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited hematopathology and oncology diagnostics laboratory headquartered in West Harrison, New York, and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

