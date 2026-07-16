Solventum to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on August 5, 2026

EAGAN, Minn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) will release its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the U.S. financial markets close. Following the release, Solventum management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. CDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT Location: https://investors.solventum.com U.S. dial-in +1 (800) 715-9871 International dial-in: +1 (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 6342275

A replay of the webcast, the earnings press release, presentation slides and supplemental financial disclosures will be available on the Investor Relations section of Solventum's website.

About Solventum



At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

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SOURCE Solventum